‘Telecoms Is Integral To Every Facet Of Business And Life’

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Carl Cruz, has described telecom as the new economy industry, saying the sector transforms business and lifestyle through connectivity.

Cruz made the assertion in his presentation titled “Breaking Barriers: The Art of Living Outside Your Comfort Zone at TEDx PAU,” an independently organized TED event, held recently on the campus of Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University.

Illustrating his talk with cases from his over 30 years of business and corporate experience from multiple geographies across Africa and Asia, he discussed his inspiring transition from the FMCG industry into telecommunications, leading one of Africa’s largest telecoms companies.

He noted that his decision to embrace a new sector after decades of sustained successes in a different one was a significant step out of his comfort zone, inspired by the desire to help build the future with digital connectivity.

“From having no connectivity to being able to call loved ones all over the country and improving economic inclusion by giving Nigerians a platform to be part of the African and Global stage, telecom is what I always call ‘The New Economy Industry’.

The ability to touch and transform lives inspired me,” he said. He highlighted the importance of taking risks, confronting challenges, and building a reliable support system towards achieving both professional and personal growth.