Telecoms: ‘Infrastructure Challenges Demand Dual Solutions’

Industry leaders have called on telecommunications operators to take greater responsibility for safeguarding critical infrastructure, emphasising that reliance on government intervention alone is insufficient to combat escalating risks like vandalism, theft, and community disputes.

At a recent industry summit, stakeholders highlighted urgent challenges, including rampant infrastructure vandalism, unauthorised installations, and cable theft, while urging collaborative action to protect Nigeria’s telecom networks.

Key players stressed that while the government’s Executive Order on Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) is vital, operators must first address internal gaps in maintenance, standardisation, and community engagement to ensure long-term security.

Participants noted that lax maintenance practices, such as unsecured manhole covers and poles, made infrastructure easy targets for theft. “Proper installation and upkeep would deter vandalism, but negligence leaves assets exposed,” argued stakeholders.

They urged operators to adopt stricter maintenance protocols and invest in durable installations. Telecom operators also face pushback from communities over unresolved grievances.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, cited cases where contractors’ unaddressed damages led locals to block site access.

“A diesel supplier was barred because a contractor damaged property and refused repairs. This erodes trust and stalls projects,” he explained, advocating for improved community relations and accountability.

Adebayo further criticised unauthorised infrastructure deployments, which risk destruction during roadworks. “Unregistered assets are often damaged by government agencies unaware of their existence.

Proper documentation and approvals are non-negotiable,” he asserted. President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, linked infrastructure woes to ethical lapses, citing incidents where workers stole engine oil after diesel generators were replaced with gas.

“This isn’t just technical, it’s a moral crisis requiring ethical training alongside technical fixes,” he stated. Emoekpere pressed for industry-wide standardisation to ensure infrastructure resilience and alignment with local content policies, lamenting Nigeria’s “implementation deficit” despite robust regulations.

The CEO of Cedarview Communications, Wale Owoeye, highlighted the devastating impact of cable theft, noting that Airtel records a cut every six minutes.

“Thieves target cables assuming they contain copper, crippling networks and inflating costs,” he said. Owoeye proposed a threepronged approach: public education in local languages, stricter legal penalties (including lengthy jail terms), and proactive prevention measures.

He also pledged N500,000 quarterly to seed an advocacy fund and urged peers to contribute. “Prevention is cheaper than restoration,” he stressed. Speakers unanimously agreed that resolving these issues demands unified efforts among operators, government bodies, and communities.

They called for policy enforcement, stakeholder engagement, and practical solutions—including standardized practices and community outreach—to secure Nigeria’s telecom infrastructure.

According to them, “we must solve internal challenges before leaning on external safeguards like the CNII. The responsibility starts with us.”

