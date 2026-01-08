Telecoms: How Increased Investment In Submarine Cables Enhanced Connectivity

The digital landscape of Nigeria has undergone a profound and silent revolution, not through towers reaching into the sky, but via cables laid deep on the ocean floor.

This transformation is underpinned by a global surge in investment in submarine cable infrastructure, a tide that has risen from a modest $0.8 billion in 2015 to a formidable $9.7 billion in 2025 according to tbe The International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Within this global context, Nigeria has emerged not merely as a passive beneficiary but as a strategic and major landing point for these critical arteries of the digital age. ITU underscores that these submerged pathways now carry over ninety-nine per cent of international data, forming the indispensable backbone of global commerce, communication, and innovation.

For Nigeria, the arrival and consolidation of eight major submarine cable systems, including MainOne, SAT-3/WASC, GLO-1, GLO-2, the Africa Coast to Europe cable, the West Africa Cable System, and notably the new generation giants like Google’s Equiano and Meta’s 2Africa consortium, have fundamentally reshaped the nation’s connectivity fabric, unleashing unprecedented bandwidth and catalytic economic potential.

Telecoms experts said the impact of this concentrated investment was both quantifiable and transformative. These cables, most of which converge on Lagos with gradual expansion to other coastal regions, collectively carry more than ninety-five per cent of Nigeria’s international internet traffic.

“This influx of capacity has directly fueled a dramatic ascent in broadband penetration, pushing it beyond the symbolic fifty per cent threshold to 50.58 per cent, and has driven data consumption to staggering volumes, approximately 1.24 million terabytes.

“The most resonant milestone of this enhanced connectivity was achieved in the first quarter of 2025, when Nigeria recorded one terabit per second of internet traffic. This figure is not just a statistic; it is a testament to a nation operating at a new digital velocity,” Muhammed Rudman of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria said.

As explained by Rudman, this “game changer” is the direct result of the bandwidth-hungry applications that define modern life: ubiquitous video streaming, relentless social media engagement, the migration of enterprise and government services to the cloud, and the corresponding rapid expansion of data centres needed to host this digital ecosystem.

He further said: “Beyond the raw numbers lies a deeper strategic shift. The nature of the investment itself signals Nigeria’s ascending role in Africa’s digital geography. The involvement of hyperscale technology titans like Google and Meta in financing and owning cable projects such as Equiano and 2Africa moves beyond traditional telecoms infrastructure.

“It represents a vote of confidence in Nigeria’s market and its potential to serve as a regional data hub. These companies are not merely providing bandwidth; they are building the foundational utility for their own ecosystems and for the broader digital economy, anchoring services in closer geographic proximity to end-users to reduce latency and improve service quality.

“This, in turn, makes Nigeria a more attractive destination for further technology investments, creating a virtuous cycle of digital growth.

The enhanced connectivity lowers costs for businesses, enables scalable tech startups, facilitates remote work and global collaboration, and improves access to education and telehealth services, thereby weaving digital advancement into the very fabric of socio-economic development.

“However, the journey illuminated by these submarine cables also casts certain shadows and highlights the work that remains. The concentration of landing points in Lagos underscores the persistent digital divide between the coastal economic nerve centre and the nation’s hinterlands.

“The true test of this submarine cable boom is the efficacy and reach of the terrestrial infrastructure that distributes this abundant international bandwidth inland.

Investments in metropolitan fibre networks, reliable last-mile connectivity, and affordable access devices are critical to ensuring that the benefits of this undersea wealth are equitably shared.

“Furthermore, the physical concentration of critical infrastructure necessitates enhanced security and redundancy protocols to protect against both natural and man-made disruptions.

In essence, the submarine cables have provided Nigeria with a formidable digital reservoir; the national imperative is now to build the pipes, taps, and channels to deliver this water of connectivity to every citizen and enterprise.”

“The achievement of 1Tbps is a landmark, but it is a foundation, not a ceiling. The increased investment in submarine cables has undoubtedly enhanced Nigeria’s connectivity, positioning the nation at the forefront of Africa’s digital revolution and setting the stage for an era where its economic and innovative potential can be fully realised in the global digital arena.