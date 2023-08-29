Telecoms Growth: Agitation for more local content input heightens

With the gradual achievement in local production of telecoms products in Nigeria growing, agitations for more local icontent input have also continued to dominate the space. The current development is coming barely two weeks the industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), disclosed that local manufacturing of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards in Nigeria had continued to gain traction following the ban on its information by the Federal Government. Joining the league of Nigerians calling on the industry players and Federal Government to encourage more local content presence than relying on foreign direct investments, the Executive Director, Coleman Cable, Engr. Michael Onafowokan, said those in charge of the sector should focus on domestic direct investment. According to him, too much dependence on foreign investment will not help to grow homemade telecoms products and services anticipated in the country. He said the government and the regulatory bodies needed to make and drive the policy to create an enabling environment for local investments to thrive.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government in 2022 announced a ban on the importation of telecoms products, especially those that can be produced locally as part of the effort to promote local manufacturing. Last week, the NCC EVC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed that investment in the local manufacturing of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards had reached N55 billion, stating that the local production had continued to boom since the government banned the importation of SIM cards last year. “This ban has not only eased the burden on our demand for foreign exchange but has also created business in excess of N55 billion for the local SIM card manufacturers in Nigeria which in turn has created direct and indirect jobs,” he noted. Prior to the pronouncement of the ban, Nigeria depended much on information of its telecoms products both hardware and software. Nigeria spent $2.35 billion on telephone importation in three years, according to data from International Trade Centre.

The nation spent $807.95 million on importation of phone sets in 2019, $765.57 million in 2020 and $772.25 million in 2021, ITC, which is an international body that focuses on trade, said. The body explained that the imported telephone sets included smartphones, facsimile machines for line telephony, teleprinters, parts of telephone sets, and more. The data further revealed that most of the phone sets coming into the country were from China. The nation also imports from other nations such as Hong Kong, Sweden, the United States, Netherlands, Vietnam, Mexico, and others. In 2022, Nigeria spent $3.47 billion importing phones, generating sets, electrical transformers, and a host of other electrical equipment. NCC recently revealed that about 63 million technology devices were sold in Nigeria every year, quoting data from Original Equipment Manufacturers.

The commission revealed that there were about 132 million unique devices on the nation’s telecommunication network in 2020 with the average owner changing a device every six months. Over the years, government and other industry stakeholders have continued to advocate the promotion of local production of telecoms facilities including handsets. However, industry experts have charged the government to address the challenges hindering the development of local contents. According to Onafokan, NCC) and Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS) should play crucial roles in the promotion of local content by ensuring that the federal government protects local investors with reduced tariffs. He said: “We pay a lot of attention to Foreign Direct Investment whereas what we call DDI Domestic Direct Investment is what we need to incentivise to ensure sustainable