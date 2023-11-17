Telecoms: Globacom’s Operating Licence Renewed

One of the biggest telecommunication companies in Nigeria, Globacom Limited, has got its operating licence renewed. Reports filtered in last night that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu renewed the telco’s licence to enable it operate for another period.

Efforts to get confirmation from the telecommunication firm were unsuccessful as a source, who spoke with our correspondent said he was not aware of the development.

It would be recalled that the telco was reported have have owed the Federal Government about N200 billion. However, it was gathered that founder of the company, Mike Adenuga, in October this year, paid N154 billion to the government, which is part of the spectrum licence renewal fees for the company after an online publication exposed how the company owed about N200 billion.

Meanwhile, following the payment of the debt, New Telegraph gathered that the company has got the government’s nod for the renewal of its licence.