Telecoms: ‘FX Instability Discouraging Foreign Investors’

Telecoms industry analysts have attributed the decline in foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the telecommunications sector to unstable foreign exchange regime.

According to them, Nigeria may continue to face disinvestment if its foreign exchange is not stabilised in 2024. Recent data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector attracted a total of $64 million in foreign direct investments in the third quarter of 2023.

Though the data represents an increase of 158 percent when compared with the $25.81 million investments recorded by the sector in Q2 of 2023, on a year-on-year basis, however, the Q3’23 figure showed a 17 percent decline when compared with the same period in 2022 when $77.26 million investments were recorded.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the telecoms sector had attracted a total of $111.91 in foreign investments according to the NBS capital importation data. With this, the sector may record a decline in FDIs for the year as the figure for the full year 2022 stood at $456.83 million.

It was stated that the decline in investment would not help the country in achieving its 70 percent penetration target of broadband by 2025. In the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020- 2025), the government had set a target of 70 percent penetration by 2025.

According to industry experts, the Nigerian telecoms industry will require, at least, $3.4 billion in investments in fibre infrastructure to meet this target.

While there has been a general downtrend in FDIs in the country’s economy since the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020, the telecoms sector has been recording a consistent decline in investments over the last five years.

Operators blame government policies for the trend, saying there is a need for amendment in some of the policies.

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, had said that the challenge of multiple taxation in the telecoms industry was one of the major factors discouraging further investments in the industry.

According to him, telecoms operators are currently paying a total of 39 taxes and levies, while governments at different levels in the country keep coming up with different charges.

He said the undefined tax regime in the industry had made planning and projections very difficult for players in the industry, adding that potential investors were also on the look out for these factors and still watching.

Also expressing concern over the challenge, a former President of the Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ATCON), Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, observed that instability in the country’s forex market had been a major discouragement for many foreign investors who are interested in the country’s telecoms.

“It has been estimated that the country would require $100 billion in investments in the next 10 years to bridge the existing infrastructure gap in the telecom sector, but where is the money going to come from? “The exchange rate situation in Nigeria is of serious concern for foreign investors, they are not sure of what the situation will be by the time they want to repatriate their returns.

“Their returns on investments could be halved due to the fluctuations in the exchange rate. If we want to see the investors, we have to first address the foreign exchange situation,” he said.