Telecoms: Formulating Regulatory Framework For New A2P Licence Category

The rapid advancement of telecommunications in Nigeria has necessitated the adoption of innovative services like Applicationto-Person (A2P) messaging. However, as the industry grows, it is essential to establish a regulatory framework tailored to this service category, Abolaji Adebayo writes

A2P messaging, which includes SMS, Rich Communication Services (RCS), and other messaging platforms, allows businesses to connect directly with customers for notifications, advertisements, and transactional purposes.

A critical first step in formulating the regulatory framework is defining the scope of the A2P licence. A2P messaging refers to automated messages sent from applications to individuals for purposes like notifications, reminders, authentication, and marketing.

The key activities under the licence include transactional messages such as OTPs (one-time passwords), promotional and marketing messages, customer service notifications, as well as alerts and updates from service providers like banks, healthcare institutions, and e-commerce platforms.

Emerging technologies

According to the experts, the licence should account for new technologies such as Rich Communication Services (RCS) and AI-powered chatbots that offer enhanced customer engagement features.

By clearly defining the scope, the framework can delineate the boundaries of activities and set expectations for licensees. Industry experts said the framework must address key objectives to balance industry growth, consumer protection, and national interests.

According to them, the framework should encourage innovation, investment, and competition among service providers; safeguard consumers against spam, fraud, and privacy violations; ensure equitable revenue-sharing mechanisms for stakeholders, including the government; promote the adoption of modern communication technologies; and establish measures to prevent misuse of A2P messaging platforms for phishing, fraud, or spam.

Stakeholders input

As part of effort to create a robust regulatory environment in the telecommunications sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had sought stakeholders’ input in the discussion of the licensing framework around a new licence category in the Nigerian telecom sector, which the Commission is developing.

The new licence is called Application-toPerson (A2P) Messaging Licensing Framework. According to the Commission, the stakeholders’ input is necessary as part of its participatory rule making process.

The newly introduced A2P messaging is a communication format in the telecommunications sector used to send Short Message Services (SMS) or sending notifications from an application directly to a recipient’s mobile phone. Initiated through the Internet but recipients receive messages via Cellular Connection.

In other words, A2P enables businesses to send SMS directly to recipients via mobile networks. Speaking during a virtual Stakeholders’ Forum, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC)/CEO, NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said being a new aspect of telecom service in Nigeria, therw is need for regulatory framework to sustain it.

Maida, who spoke though the Ag. Head, Legal & Regulatory Services of NCC, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, noted that the Commission was committed to providing a regulatory environment that supports innovation, protects stakeholders, and ensures that the telecoms sector continues to thrive.

He said: “A2P messaging plays a vital role in today’s digital world. It has become the go-to platform for businesses to send notifications, whether transactional, promotional, or service-related, directly to consumers.

From bank alerts and healthcare reminders to promotional campaigns and government updates, A2P messaging drives efficiency, enhances communication, and supports our socio-economic development.

“At the Nigerian Communications Commission, our strategic focus is centred on three key stakeholders: the government, consumers, and the industry—our licensees.

Each of these stakeholders plays a vital role in the success of the A2P messaging platform. “For the government, A2P messaging is a powerful tool for communication with citizens, enabling the efficient delivery of public services and information.

“For consumers, it guarantees timely, secure, and reliable access to essential updates and services. “For the industry, it creates opportunities for businesses and service providers to innovate, drive competition, and achieve sustainable growth.”

Challenges

However, the NCC EVC stated that the international A2P messaging space in Nigeria faces significant challenges, including consumer protection, fraud prevention, and ensuring industry fairness.

“These gaps have led to issues such as fraud, spam, data privacy concerns, and an unequal distribution of value across the ecosystem.

Such challenges not only affect businesses and consumers but also pose a threat to the sustainable growth and potential of this crucial communication tool.

“This forum marks a pivotal step toward addressing these challenges. Today we will be presenting the proposed regulatory framework for A2P messaging to you, our valued stakeholders, for

deliberation. This framework represents our commitment to fostering innovation while ensuring that all players in the value chain operate in a fair, transparent, and secure environment.

“At the NCC, we firmly believe that effective regulation stems from inclusivity and collaboration. This forum is an opportunity for all of us—operators, aggregators, businesses, service providers, and consumers— to engage in meaningful discussions.

We want to hear from you—your perspectives, experiences, and recommendations—so that together, we can refine this framework to ensure it meets the needs of all of us.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving A2P messaging ecosystem that protects consumers, promotes fair competition, and unlocks new opportunities for growth.

To achieve this, your active participation today is essential. I urge you to engage constructively, provide feedback, and contribute ideas that will help shape the future of A2P messaging in Nigeria,” he stated.

The NCC said it would continue to engage internal and external stakeholders ahead of the final draft of the A2P Messaging Services Licensing Framework in line with its participatory rule making process.

Regulation

Speaking on the current status of international A2P messaging in Nigeria, an Assistant Director at the Licensing and Authorisation Department of the NCC, Mrs. Truddy Tony-Awusaku, noted that there are lack of regulation, revenue leakage as payments often bypass local systems, not taxed, reducing economic benefits, security risks leading to increased spam, fraud, and illegal activities, as well as market disparities as unregulated termination rates lead to inconsistencies.

Making justification for licencing, Tony-Awusaku, said it would bring about standardised tariffs and fair competition, enhanced security against spam and fraud, prevent unwanted traffic, and increase local revenue through taxation and levies.

According him, “the International A2P Messaging Licence ensures fair, secure, and efficient communication, fosters economic growth while protecting consumers and businesses, and encourages a competitive and transparent telecommunications market.”

Meanwhile, he said licensees would be forced to operate within the regulatory framework as breach of licence conditions will attract penalties such as sanctions, including fines, suspension, or revocation of the licence.

He warned that non-compliance with tariff regulations, failure to meet security standards, or tax evasion would attract penalties as stipulated by the NCC.

Obligation

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), A2P licencee must adhere to the quality-of-service (QoS) benchmarks, and comply with consumer protection and data privacy regulations while there should be regular reporting of operational metrics to the Commission.

“The success of the A2P licence framework depends on robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms. Conduct regular audits of licensees to assess compliance with regulations and standards.

Verify adherence to data protection, consent mechanisms, and QoS benchmarks,” stakeholders said.

“Establish real-time systems to monitor message delivery rates, latency, and service reliability. Create mechanisms for consumers to report spam or fraudulent messages,” they told NCC.

Rhe stakeholders urged the NCC to impose sanctions for non-compliance, such as fines, suspension, or revocation of licences, and also provide a mechanism for appeals and reviews of enforcement actions.

Pricing

A transparent pricing model is essential to foster competition, affordability, and revenue generation. The Commission was urged to set pricing guidelines to ensure affordability for businesses using A2P services while preventing anti-competitive practices by dominant players.

Industry analysts noted that defined revenue-sharing models between mobile network operators (MNOs), aggregators, and service providers should’ve encouraged to ensure equitable distribution of revenues to support ecosystem sustainability.

Meanwhile the stakeholders said the NCC needs to establish one-time and recurring licence fees to generate revenue for the govern ment and cover administrative costs.

Consumer protection

Consumer trust is critical for the success of A2P messaging. The stakeholders said the regulatory framework must prioritise user protection, mandate explicit user consent before sending promotional messages.

They said the licence should require service providers to maintain verifiable records of consent as they urged the regulator to implement mechanisms to identify and block unsolicited messages, and impose penalties for violations of spam control regulations.

“Ensure consumers can easily unsubscribe from unwanted messages. Establish standardised opt-out procedures for all licensees. Enforce compliance with Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and prohibit the unauthorised sharing or misuse of customer data.”

QoS standards

To maintain high service standards, they said the framework must define clear qualitynof service (QoS) benchmarks by setting minimum acceptable thresholds for message delivery success rates.

They said the licence must require service providers to implement failover systems to ensure continuous operations, urging the NCC to mandate periodic submission of QoS metrics to the NCC for review.

Meanwhile, they told the Commission to encourage the startups by creating incentives for startups and SMEs to enter the A2P market.

“Provide grants or reduced fees for smallscale innovators, avoid over-regulation that could stifle creativity or investment, and promote the use of APIs and open standards for interoperability.

Consumer complaints

“Create a centralised platform for consumers to lodge complaints about A2P services, and establish timelines for resolving disputes to ensure fairness and efficiency.

Launch campaigns to inform the public about their rights and responsibilities concerning A2P messaging.”

Capacity building

“To support the implementation of the framework, the regulator must focus on capacity building and awareness.

“Offer training for A2P licensees on regulatory compliance, QoS standards, and data protection,” they advised the NCC.

The formulation of a regulatory framework for a new A2P licence category in Nigeria’s telecom sector is essential for fostering innovation, protecting consumers, and ensuring sustainable industry growth.

By addressing key features such as licensing requirements, consumer protection, QoS standards, and stakeholder engagement, the framework can create a robust foundation for the A2P ecosystem.

