Telecoms: Focus On Rural Telephony, Stakeholders Urge FG

Stakeholders in telecoms sector have urged the Federal Government to focus on developing the rural areas for digital economy by prioritising the rural telephony services project.

Earlier, the Federal Government had said that it was investing $2 billion on telecoms infrastructure in the unserved and underserved communities across the country.

The investment, according to the government, will be through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to bridge the telecommunication gaps in the country.

Speaking at an industryfocused stakeholder’s engagement recently, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, noted that there were about 30 million Nigerians living without access to telecommunication services.

Tijani noted that despite the progress so far made in the sector, millions of Nigerians, particularly in remote and underserved communities, remained disconnected from these digital opportunities.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to investing in the telecoms infrastructure in the rural areas, explaining that the investment would be a collaboration between the government and the private sector for security and sustainability of the project, saying the government will take 49 per cent while the private sector contributes the remaining 51 per cent investment.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a President with a very strong understanding of the role of infrastructure in developing society and driving growth as well, which is why this sector has had the opportunity that the Federal Executive Council has approved two significant projects for us.

“One was done last year, which is a project that is aimed at investing $2 billion into building 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic network in the country. And we all need to pay attention to that.

The quality of connectivity that we want can only be achieved when investment is made in digital infrastructure.

“And historically, we’ve allowed the private sector to do this investment, which is not sufficient, because private sector will go to where they can see immediate returns for their investments.

And as our economy is growing, we’re having more people. You know, people have more disposable income, more people want to consume telecommunication services.

“There’s pressure on that infrastructure, which is why this government has decided that we will bridge the gap, we will invest $2 billion in 90000 kilometers of fiber optic network. Now we’re working on that project.

The World Bank is committing half a billion towards that project, and we expect that by the end of the year, we start digging. So that’s number one.

“Number two is also a recently approached project where the Federal Executive Council has decided we’re going to find money and invest our own money in building about 7000 telecommunications towers.

So the reality is that if you live in an area where there’s no telecommunication towers, you won’t be able to make calls at all, and in Nigeria today, they are close to 25 million to 30 million young people living in areas where there’s absolutely no telecommunications, and most of these areas are rural areas, so the government has decided the private companies capital cannot go to these areas, that government must invest some money into those towers to ensure that our people can have access.”

He reiterated that the way the project was being structured is that government is only going to invest up to 49 per cent while the private sector will take up the 51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers’ of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John-Williams, urged the Federal Government to walk its talk, stating that it should not ve an empty promise.

He said the narrative would change if the government can keep its investment promise in rural connectivity. According to him, majority of the telecoms investors are not motivated to take their investment to the rural area with the fear that they lose their investment.

Also speaking, the President of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said such investment would open the rural area for digital economy.

