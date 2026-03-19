Telecoms: Firm Unveils Game-Changing Data For Nigerians

Vitel Wireless has introduced a new scheme to Nigeria’s telecoms market—data that never expires. For millions of Nigerians long frustrated by vanishing data bun dles, the launch of “Data Wey No Dey Expire” signals not just a product rollout, but a shift in power back to the consumer.

At the product launch in Lagos on Monday, the Chairman of Vitel Wireless, Engineer Kenneth Nwabueze, explained that the idea behind the innovation was rooted in one simple principle: fairness. He said: “You buy the data, you keep the data for as long as you want,” he said.

“If you couldn’t use it because of power failure or any reason, you should not lose it.” This model directly addresses a familiar pain point.

Students losing data mid-project, small business owners cut off during transactions, and everyday users forced to repurchase unused bundles have long endured what many see as an unfair system. Vitel’s solution removes expiration entirely—whether the data is used in a day or over a year, it remains intact.

The benefits are immediate and practical. First is cost savings. By eliminating forced repurchases, users stretch every naira spent on connectivity. Second is transparency.

Vitel plans to introduce detailed data statements, allowing users to see exactly which apps consume their data—from WhatsApp to TikTok—empowering smarter usage decisions. Third is control.

Customers decide when and how their data is used, not arbitrary deadlines. Nwabueze emphasised that the innovation was not accidental but the result of extensive research across Nigeria.

From conversations with Gen Z users to consultations with small businesses, the message was clear: Nigerians want flexibility.

“We asked how we can innovate to give them better control, and this is what we came up with,” he noted. Globally, the concept aligns with evolving telecom practices where customer-centric billing and rollover data are gaining traction.