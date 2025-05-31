Telecoms Firm Moves To Wind Up Conoil Over Alleged N17m Debt, Seeks Seizure Of Assets

Share

A telecoms service provider, Hoop Telecoms Limited, has filed a winding-up petition before the Federal High Court in Lagos, urging the court to liquidate the oil marketing giant, Conoil Plc, over an alleged unpaid debt amounting to N17,162,173.38.

The petition, marked FHC/L/CP/400/25, was filed by Hoop Telecoms’ lawyer, Obinna A. Divine, under the Companies Winding-Up Rules 2001, the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2009, and the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

The telecom firm is asking the court to dissolve Conoil Plc for failing to meet its financial obligations and to appoint a liquidator to take over and sell off the company’s assets.

In the petition, Hoop Telecoms is not only asking for Conoil’s liquidation but also seeking multiple consequential reliefs.

These include the right to retrieve telecom equipment allegedly trapped at Conoil’s premises and the authority for the appointed liquidator to take over and sell both movable and immovable assets belonging to the company.

The telecom firm further seeks orders empowering the liquidator to seize Conoil’s shares or interests in other companies and to apply the proceeds toward settling debts owed to creditors, including itself.

It also requested that law enforcement agencies assist in executing the court’s orders.

According to a supporting affidavit sworn by Olatunjii Sunday Shina, a collections officer at Hoop Telecoms, the petitioner had entered into a service agreement with Conoil Plc for the provision of internet services.

Payment was to be made either in cash or through the supply of diesel. The relationship, however, turned sour in 2022 when Conoil allegedly failed to honour either form of payment.

The affidavit stated that by September 6, 2022, the unpaid invoices amounted to over N10 million, which later accumulated to more than N17 million by January 2024.

Despite repeated demands, including correspondences dated September 6, 2022, and February 10, 2025, the telecom firm claimed Conoil failed to settle the debt or respond constructively.

Shina noted that the failure to recover the debt has placed a severe financial strain on Hoop Telecoms and warned that unless the court intervenes, Conoil’s directors may dissipate the company’s remaining assets.

Hoop Telecoms also filed a separate application seeking the appointment of a provisional liquidator to preserve Conoil’s assets pending the court’s decision on the substantive petition.

In a swift response, Conoil Plc filed a preliminary objection to the winding-up petition, dismissing the telecom firm’s claims as false and misleading.

The objection was backed by a counter-affidavit sworn by Bamidele Gbadamosi, the company’s Head of Information Technology.

Gbadamosi stated that Conoil had no outstanding monetary debt to Hoop Telecoms.

He explained that the agreement with the telecom provider allowed for payment through the supply of diesel and that the value of the services rendered was subject to internal audit and verification.

According to him, Conoil had already settled all verified service invoices through the delivery of 10,000 litres of diesel as of December 2022.

He also argued that the nature of the agreement and the terms of payment did not meet the legal definition of debt under Section 5 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, thereby rendering the winding-up petition legally baseless.

Gbadamosi further accused Hoop Telecoms of disconnecting internet services prematurely and of removing a key outdoor unit (ODU) equipment in Ibadan without consent.

He maintained that the ongoing relationship between the parties, including occasional maintenance services, contradicts the petitioner’s claim of denied access.

When the matter came up for hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer, Obinna Divine, expressed frustration over stalled settlement discussions.

He told the court that despite a meeting on May 16, Conoil had not followed up with any formal proposal, contrary to the court’s directive of May 12.

Divine insisted that the winding-up petition be heard immediately, noting that only ₦200,000 remained unpaid, an amount sufficient to trigger a winding-up action under the law.

In response, Conoil’s counsel, Dr Susan Agu, maintained that the company had been engaging in genuine settlement talks.

She disclosed that Hoop Telecoms had reduced its demand to N13 million, while Conoil had offered to pay N9.8 million, which it believes to be the correct outstanding amount.

Dr Agu pleaded for more time to report back on the settlement progress.

After hearing both sides, Justice Alexander Owoeye reserved ruling on Conoil’s preliminary objection to a date that will be communicated to the parties.

