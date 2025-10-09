Telecoms Firm Alerted Wrong Email Address During Deadly Outage

One of Australia’s biggest telecommunication companies sent emails about a deadly outage to the wrong email address at the Department of Communcations where they remained unread for over a day, parliament has heard.

Optus’ emails also underplayed the severity of the September 18 outage, which has been linked to four deaths, including that of an eight-week old baby, as people could not reach emergency services.

The first email was sent at 14:45 that day, and a second one seven minutes later to say it had been fixed and 10 calls were affected.

In fact, more than 600 calls to emergency services had failed, over 13 hours, reports the BBC. Authorities only learnt about the outage the next afternoon, more than 36 hours after it began, from the industry regulator.