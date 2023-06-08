Telecoms: FG Issues Fresh Licences To 25 Operators, Raises N5.6bn

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has generated a sum of N5.9 billion from licences issued to the new 25 companies to provide telecom services as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MNVOs). According to the framework released by the NCC, the 10-year tenured MNVO licences come at different prices.

There are different categories of licences under the licence ranging from Tier 1 to Tier 5. While Tier 5 licence costs N500 million, Tier 4 goes for N200 million. Both tier 3 and tier 4 licences cost N130 million and N60 million respectively, while Tier 1 licence which is the lowest in the category is issued at N35 million. It was gathered that the 25 companies so far licensed are in categories 2 to 5, while no company has acquired a Tier 1 licence.

According to NCC’s database, seven companies were licensed in the Tier 2 category which are Routelink Integrated Systems Ltd; Hazon Technologies Limited; Asel Telecom Nigeria Limited; Briclinks Africa Plc; Pisi Mobile Services Limited; Univasa Nigeria Limited; and Imose Technologies Limited.

Companies licensed in the Tier 3 category are also seven in number and they include Amics Technologies Limited; Zegtel Limited; Telewyz Limited; Siu Telecommunications Network; Abrindex Nigeria Limited; Metropolitan Consortium Nigeria Ltd; and IPNX Nigeria Limited. Those licensed as Tier 4 operators include Imbil Telecoms Solutions Nig. Ltd; Environmental Expressions Limited; and DMK Telecommunication Nig. Ltd. In the Tier 5 category, eight companies were licensed.

These include Systegra Technologies Limited; Choffan Communications Limited; Mab Consultant and Associates Ltd; H & Y Business Global Limited; Taima Technologies Ltd; Global Communication Extension Services Ltd; USKS Ventures International Ltd; and Paribas Communication Limited. The new licensees are expected to provide mobile telecommunications services under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) framework. These companies will be providing the same services as MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile, albeit on the same infrastructure built by the old operators.

The entrance of the MNVO is expected to provide competitive offerings in the telecoms market and lower the costs of calls and data for subscribers. Aside from lowering the cost of access to telecommunications services, NCC said the MVNOs would help to drive the government’s efforts to extend telecom services to more rural, under-served, and unserved communities across the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had said that pursuant to the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA 2003), Licensing Regulation 2019, and other subsidiary regulations, the commission through the MVNO, would create an enabling environment where various players provide diverse services based on licenses, issued by the commission.