Telecoms: Experts Urge Government To Foster Enabling Environment

As Nigeria’s telecommunications sector faces mounting economic challenges, industry experts are urging the federal government to shift its focus from direct financial intervention to creating a stable regulatory and policy environment that encourages private investment.

They maintained that it was hard for the government to sustain such investment especially when there is changes in government.

With the sector contributing over 14 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and serving as a critical enabler of digital transformation, stakeholders argue that the government’s primary role should be removing systemic barriers rather than competing with private operators.

The Nigerian government had recently pledged $2 billion toward expanding the country’s fiber-optic infrastructure, a move aimed at boosting broadband penetration and supporting 5G deployment.

However, analysts cautioned that such direct investments risk crowding out private capital and placing undue financial burdens on taxpayers. Instead, they advocated for policy reforms that address key challenges such as foreign exchange (forex) volatility, multiple taxation, and infrastructure bottlenecks.

The CEO, Majadtek Pro Technology Ltd., Engr. AbdulMuizz Oyewole, emphasised that while broadband expansion is essential, excessive government involvement could deter investment.

“Over-regulation can spoil the investment climate by creating uncertainty. The government should focus on facilitating private sector participation rather than taking on financial risks that should be borne by investors,” he noted.

Industry data reveals that Nigeria’s telecom sector has thrived under private-led initiatives, with cumulative investments reaching $75.6 billion as of 2021, driven largely by major operators such as MTN, Airtel, and 9mobile.

These investments have significantly expanded broadband penetration to 48.28% and accelerated Nigeria’s 5G rollout, with subscriptions surpassing 60,000 across 12 states.

President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, commended the government’s fiber-optic initiative but stressed that regulatory reforms should take precedence.

He said: “The government’s investment is commendable, but its priority should be eliminating roadblocks like multiple taxation and forex restrictions. “Private investors are willing to fund infrastructure if the operating environment is conducive.

Another critical issue raised by experts is the need to safeguard telecom infrastructure from vandalism and arbitrary shutdowns.

The General Manager, Regulatory Affairs at MTN Nigeria, Ikenna Ikeme, called for telecom facilities to be treated as essential national assets deserving the highest level of protection.

Speaking during a session of the MTN Media Innovation Programme in Lagos, Ikeme drew from his extensive regulatory experience to highlight the growing importance of telecom infrastructure in national development.

He said: “Telecom facilities should be safeguarded with the same seriousness we apply to critical national infrastructure. You cannot destroy or shut them down every time there’s a grievance.”

Ikeme praised the Nigerian government’s recent decision to officially designate telecom infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), a move expected to deter vandalism and enhance sector stability.

“This recognition is a positive step forward. With this protection, we hope to see fewer incidents of damage and a more secure environment for telecom services to thrive,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Ikeme reaffirmed MTN’s long-term commitment to Nigeria, stating: “We’re here to stay, to grow, and to keep adding value to Nigeria’s progress.”

He also called for stronger collaboration between the media, government, and industry players to shape informed narratives around telecom developments.

Experts agreed that Nigeria’s telecom sector holds immense potential, but unlocking it requires a strategic shift in government approach from direct funding to policy facilitation.

By addressing forex instability, reducing regulatory hurdles, and ensuring infrastructure protection, Nigeria can attract more private investment, foster innovation, and sustain the sector’s growth as a key driver of economic development.

Ultimately, the message from industry leaders is clear, the government’s best role is not as a financier but as an enabler, creating the right conditions for the private sector to thrive, stating that only then can Nigeria fully harness the transformative power of telecommunications for national progress.