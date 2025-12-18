Telecoms: Confronting Enduring Challenge Of Quality Of Service

The recent incident of service failure due to shortage of fuel in Abuja calls for more strategy to improve quality of service, Abolaji Adebayo writes

In the humming heart of the modern world, where life, commerce, and governance are conducted through streams of data, the quality of a telecommunications network is not merely a convenience, it is the very pulse of civilization.

It is the difference between a successful transaction and a failed one, a life-saving emergency call and a missed connection, an inclusive digital economy and one riven by frustrating divides.

Yet, across nations, from advanced economies to emerging giants, the spectre of Quality of Service (QoS) challenges looms, a complex and persistent adversary to seamless connectivity.

The recent experience in Abuja, Nigeria, serves not as an isolated incident, but as a stark, resonant parable for a global industry perpetually balancing on the knife-edge of technological ambition and infrastructural reality.

When the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) acknowledged the QoS challenges impacting subscribers, attributing them to a disruption in diesel supply for critical base stations, it laid bare a universal truth: the dazzling edifice of our digital lives is often underpinned by fragile, physical foundations.

Anatomy of disruption

Quality of Service, in technical parlance, is a matrix of measurable parameters: call drop rates, voice clarity, network availability, data throughput, and latency. For the subscriber, however, it synthesizes into a single, visceral experience: quality of experience (QoE).

It is the frustration of a video call freezing at a crucial moment, the anxiety of a faltering voice line during an emergency, the economic loss from a failed digital payment.

The Abuja scenario, wherein the activities of the National Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA) crippled diesel supplies to colocation towers, is a textbook case of how QoS is a chain only as strong as its most vulnerable link.

Here, the link was not a software bug or a spectrum shortage, but the availability of a combustible liquid to power generators.

This incident illuminates the profound dependency of wireless, space-age communication on terrestrial, often volatile, supply chains. The NCC’s response, collaborating with stakeholders, engaging in dialogue, and seeking sustainable solutions, highlights the regulatory dimension of the crisis.

It is a move from mere oversight to active stewardship, recognising that ensuring seamless communication is a multi-party endeavor requiring the alignment of telecom operators, infrastructure providers, utility companies, and even fuel suppliers.

Beyond fuel

While the Abuja case spotlights energy vulnerability, it is but one actor in a broader drama assailing QoS globally. The challenges are layered and interlocking.

First, there is the sheer, explosive demand. The proliferation of data-hungry applications, high-definition streaming, immersive gaming, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the nascent but demanding architectures of 5G, pushes networks to their theoretical limits.

Networks are in a constant race to densify, to add more cells, and to acquire wider spectrum bands to carry this torrent of data.

Yet, infrastructure deployment faces its own gauntlet: restrictive rights-of-way, complex permitting processes, community opposition to tower aesthetics, and the sheer capital expenditure required. This leads to coverage gaps and network congestion, directly translating to poor QoS. Second, the issue of legacy and modernization.

Many networks are palimpsests of technology, with 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G often operating concurrently. Managing this complex ecosystem while ensuring backward compatibility and steering users smoothly to the most efficient available technology is a monumental technical challenge.

Interference between these layers and aging hardware can significantly degrade service. Third, we have the critical, yet often overlooked, realm of backhaul.

The radio tower is merely the final gateway; it must be connected to the core network via high-capacity fibre or microwave links. In many regions, this backhaul is insufficient or unreliable, creating a bottleneck that no amount of radio innovation can solve.

The data highway may have a tenlane on-ramp, but if it merges into a single, potholed lane, the journey will be miserable. Finally, there is the human and deliberate element: vandalism and theft. Cables are stolen for scrap, bat

teries are pilfered from remote sites, and towers are vandalized. Each act of sabotage creates islands of disconnection, degrading the overall network fabric. The financial cost of repair and security further drains resources that could be used for network enhancement.

Regulatory crucible

The role of the regulator, as embodied by the NCC’s proactive stance, is pivotal in the QoS landscape. Regulators are the custodians of public interest in a sector often dominated by private capital. Their toolkit is multifarious.

They set and enforce minimum QoS benchmarks, mandating operators to publicly report performance metrics, thus introducing a measure of transparency and accountability.

They manage the lifeblood of wireless communication, the radio spectrum, ensuring it is allocated efficiently and fairly to avoid interference and maximize utility.

They also act as arbiters and facilitators, as seen in the NCC’s effort to “facilitate dialogues between the impacted service providers and other stakeholders.”

In cases of fibre cuts or disputes with municipal authorities, a strong regulator can expedite resolutions. Moreover, regulators are increasingly championing infrastructure sharing as a potent antidote to QoS challenges.

Encouraging or mandating the sharing of towers, ducts, and even fibre routes reduces duplication of investment, lowers operational costs, and accelerates network roll-out, especially in underserved or challenging terrain.

This collaborative model can make the difference between a viable network expansion and an economically unfeasible one. The ultimate goal, as the NCC stated, is to foster “a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of telecommunications services.”

This requires a delicate balance: stimulating competition to drive innovation and lower prices, while also ensuring that this competition does not lead to a destructive race to the bottom that compromises network investment and, consequently, quality.

Innovation

Addressing QoS is ultimately a function of relentless innovation and sustained investment. On the innovation front, technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are becoming game-changers. Predictive analytics can forecast network congestion and trigger preemptive capacity adjustments.

AI-driven self-organizing networks (SON) can automatically optimize antenna tilt, power, and handover parameters in real-time to adapt to changing traffic patterns and maintain service quality.

Sophisticated network monitoring tools provide operators with a granular, real-time view of performance, allowing them to pinpoint and resolve issues before they affect a critical mass of users.

Investment, however, is the nonnegotiable foundation. It must be directed towards the entire stack: densifying networks with small cells in urban cores, expanding fibre backhaul to the farthest reaches, upgrading core network capacity, and securing sites against vandalism.

Crucially, as the Abuja crisis underscores, investment in energy resilience is paramount. The long-term solution lies in reducing the diesel dependency that makes networks hostages to fuel supply chains and price volatility.

The integration of hybrid power solutions, combining grid power with solar panels, advanced lithiumion batteries, and smart energy management systems, is no longer a fringe “green” initiative but a core business continuity strategy. Such systems ensure base stations can operate for longer periods during grid outages, silently bolstering QoS against one of its most common threats.

End-users

In the midst of technical and regulatory discourse, the subscriber, the enduser, remains the ultimate judge. The NCC’s message, thanking subscribers “for their understanding and patience,” acknowledges this human dimension.

QoS challenges test public trust. Transparent communication during outages, clear timelines for resolution, and honest assessments of service capabilities help manage expectations and maintain this trust. Furthermore, public education is vital.

Subscribers understanding that a network is a shared resource, that peak-hour congestion is akin to rushhour traffic, and that certain physical obstacles (like thick building walls) affect signal, can lead to a more informed and sometimes more forgiving user base. This creates a partnership, rather than an adversarial relationship, between the consumer and the provider.

Path forward

The journey to impeccable, ubiquitous quality of service is perpetual, with the finish line constantly receding as new technologies and demands emerge. The lessons from Abuja and countless other service disruptions worldwide coalesce into a clear mandate.

It is a mandate for diversified, renewable energy solutions to power the digital future. It calls for enlightened regulatory frameworks that incentivize investment in deep infrastructure, not just superficial coverage.

It demands technological agility from operators, leveraging AI and advanced analytics to create self-healing, predictive networks.

Most importantly, it requires a holistic view that recognizes telecommunications not as a standalone industry, but as critical national infrastructure, as essential as roads and the electrical grid.

The seamless communication service that regulators like the NCC are committed to delivering is the bedrock upon which digital economies are built.

It enables telemedicine, precision agriculture, remote education, and efficient governance. Every dropped call, every failed data session, represents a micro-fracture in this foundation.

Therefore, addressing QoS challenges is not merely a technical or commercial pursuit; it is a societal imperative. It is about ensuring that the silent pulse of connectivity remains strong, resilient, and accessible to all, powering not just our smartphones, but our shared progress in an increasingly interconnected world.

Last line

The collaborative resolve demonstrated in crisis, as seen in Nigeria’s response, must become the enduring operating model, a continuous, vigilant partnership between regulator, operator, investor, and citizen to safeguard the quality of the signal that now carries so much of human endeavour.