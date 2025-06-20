Telecoms: Banks Still Owing Operators N180bn On USSD Services

Share

Despite their resolution to charge bank customers directly from their recharged cards for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services, telecommunications operators said commercial banks were still owing them about N180 billon.

The telecoms operators have completed the migration of end user billing for the USSD and have commenced implementation of direct billing of subscribers to the USSD service.

Chairman, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, gave the hint on Thursday during an engagement with the MTN MIP fellows, emphasising that the debt was calculated at N180 billion as of January, this year.

He informed that they were working on the modalities to re – coup the debts from the banks, which may be the reason some of the banks are delaying to migrate to the new end-user billing (EUB) system yet.

He noted that the interface between the telcos and the banks over the unpaid USSD charges necessitated the new strategy, which birthed the new billing system.

According to him, they came to a new term after the intervention of the regulators including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He stated that only the banks that meet certain regulatory and operational conditions were allowed to migrate to the new service after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to stop deducting charges for USSD transactions directly from customers’ accounts.

Adebayo described the move as a major step toward transparency and operational sustainability in the delivery of digital financial services.

According to him, the change is in line with the NCC’s determination of USSD pricing and services, developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other stakeholders.

He said the new billing model would allow mobile network operators to charge customers directly for USSD sessions, with charges deducted from airtime balance at N6.98 per 120 seconds.

The ALTON boss added that customers would receive a prompt to opt in and approve the charge before deduction, and billing would only occur for successful sessions.

Adebayo assured that the change would not affect USSD banking services’ availability or functionality, and customers could continue using bank USSD codes with sufficient airtime.

“USSD services play a vital role in expanding access to financial services, particularly for unbanked and underbanked populations,” he said.

