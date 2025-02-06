Telecoms: Balancing Tariff Hikes With Service Quality

Share

Following controversies trailing the approval of telecoms tariff increase, there have been calls to the mobile network operators to justify the increment with improved service quality, Abolaji Adebayo reports

For the first time in about 12 years ago, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is witnessing a new development. And the development has brought disagreement between the telecoms operators and subscribers.

In the past years, the operators have continued to agitate for increase in their tariffs, citing higher cost of production. But the move had always been rejected by the Nigerian Communications Commission in a way to protect and guarantee the rights of consumers.

The Nigerian telecommunications sector is a cornerstone of the country’s digital economy, supporting millions of subscribers and businesses.

However, recent tariff hikes by operators have sparked concerns among consumers, many of whom question whether they are getting value for their money.

While network providers cite rising operational costs as the reason for price adjustments, the key challenge remains how Nigeria’s telecoms sector can balance tariff increases with improved service quality.

Reasons for hikes

The telecoms operators had cited several factors to justify their demand for the tariff hike. The major being high operational cost.

The operators face increasing costs due to inflation, diesel price hikes (for powering base stations), and foreign exchange fluctuations affecting the purchase of network equipment.

Another one is infrastructure investments. The rollout of 5G, expansion of fiber-optic networks, and maintenance of existing infrastructure require significant financial investment.

Telecoms operators also complained about regulatory and taxation pressures. According to them, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) imposes spectrum licensing fees, levies, and other compliance costs, which they (operators) have to pass on to the consumers.

Increased demand for data services is another factor posed as reason to justify the demand for the tariff increase. As digital adoption grows, so does the demand for faster and more reliable internet, necessitating ongoing network upgrades.

Tariff increase

Following consistent pressure from the operators on the need for tariff increases, NCC finally gave the approval on January 20, 2025 for 50 per cent rather than the 100 per cent increase the operators were demanding.

Announced in a press statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the Commission stated that the decision underlined its regulatory role under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

It said the approved adjustment, significantly lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some operators, followed careful consideration of market conditions and ongoing industry reforms aimed at fostering sustainability.

The adjustments will adhere to the tariff bands established in the 2013 NCC Cost Study and will be reviewed on a case-bycase basis, guided by the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024.

According to the statement, “the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommuniations operators, will be granting approval for tariff adjustment requests by Network Operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

“The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50 per cent of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability.

“These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis as is the Commission’s standard practice for tariff reviews.

It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024.”

Balance

For over a decade, telecom tariffs have remained static despite surging operational costs. The NCC explained that this adjustment is necessary to close the widening gap between rising operational expenses and the rates charged for services.

The move is expected to enable operators to invest in infrastructure and innovation, improving network quality, customer service, and coverage for consumers.

The Commission emphasised that the decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

The objective is to strike a balance between supporting the sustainability of the telecommunications industry and addressing the financial pressures on Nigerian households and businesses.

Transparency

Recognising the potential impact on consumers, the NCC has mandated that operators implement the new tariffs transparently and fairly.

Telecoms providers are required to educate the public on the revised rates and demonstrate measurable improvements in service delivery as part of the adjustment process.

The Commission assured that it remains empathetic to the financial challenges faced by Nigerians and is committed to mitigating the impact of these changes. As the regulator of Nigeria’s

telecommunications sector, the NCC pledged to maintain active engagement with stakeholders to create a conducive environment for operators, consumers, and the ecosystem at large.

The Commission reaffirmed its dedication to policies that drive connectivity, innovation, and inclusivity.

This tariff adjustment marks a significant step in addressing the challenges of the sector while safeguarding consumer interests, ensuring that the telecommunications industry remains a vital driver of Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“The NCC recognises the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remains deeply empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments.

To this end, the Commission has mandated that operators implement these adjustments transparently and in a manner that is fair to consumers.

Operators are also required to educate and inform the public about the new rates while demonstrating measurable improvements in service delivery.

“Additionally, the NCC reaffirms its dedication to fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive telecommunications sector.

Beyond protecting consumers, the Commission’s actions are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, support indigenous vendors and suppliers, and promote the overall growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“As a regulator, the NCC will continue to engage with stakeholders to create a telecommunications environment that works for everyone—one that protects consumers, supports operators, and sustains the ecosystem that drives connectivity across the nation,” NCC said.

Rejection

However, subscribers rejected the 50 per cent tariff hike, insisting it should be reversed. The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) had threatened to challenge the approved tariff hike in court.

This decision, according to NATCOMS, was made without adequate consultation with key stakeholders including subscribers.

NATCOMS last year called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to approve a marginal 10 per cent tariff increase for telecom companies to alleviate the rising operational costs in the sector.

The Association of Telephone, Cable Tv and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria) insisted that the telcos should improve their quality of services before increasing their tariffs, as it also rejected the 50 per cent increment.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) threatened court action against the government over the tariff increase.

Services

To justify the tariff hike, telecommunications operators in the country have said they are working to ensure an improvement in the quality of their services even before the three-month timeline given to them by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Speaking at the weekend during a forum of telecom CEOs and the media on the recently approved 50 per cent increase in tariff, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Tobe Okigbo, said the operators have already begun the process of ordering new equipment to boost capacity.

“From NCC’s estimation, they expect that in three months, we should be seeing an uplift in service quality, but we will try to make it shorter because the truth is that the better the quality, the more money you spend, and the better for us.

“The mistake people make is that sometimes people think that telecommunication companies benefit from more quality.

Every time you drop a call, we lose money; every time you’re unable to browse, we lose money,” Okigbo stated.

Outside the issue of cost that will be addressed with the tariff increase, Okigbo noted that there were several other factors that impact quality of service in the telecom sector.

According to him, one such issue is the persistent fibre cuts and vandalization of telecom equipment.

He disclosed that at the last intervention meeting the telcos had with the government, MTN’s CTO shared that the company had been recording 37 fibre cuts daily, while Airtel’s CTO revealed to the government that they record an average of 44 fibre cuts daily.

Also speaking at the forum jointly organised by MTN, Airtel, and 9mobile, the Chairman of the Association Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said the operators would do their best to improve the quality of their services, but external factors would also determine the impact.

According to him, efforts will be made to ensure that Nigerians start seeing improvements within the three-month timeline. “But if the extraneous factors are not resolved, I am sorry to say, we’ll have another conversation in three months.

“If the frequency of fibre cuts continues, if people continue to steal batteries from base stations; if people continue to steal diesel from the sites, I think in three months we’ll have a different conversation,” he said.

Last line

Tariff hikes in Nigeria’s telecom sector may be unavoidable due to economic and industry pressures. However, without a corresponding improvement in service quality, consumer dissatisfaction will continue to rise.

