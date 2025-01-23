Telecoms: Addressing Factors Affecting Service Quality

Share

Despite the progress recorded in the telecommunications industry over the years, the sector faces persistent challenges in delivering quality service, on which consumers based their claim for rejecting tariff increase, Abolaji Adebayo writes

Quality of Service (QoS) remains a key performance indicator, reflecting the efficiency and reliability of telecom networks.

However, several factors hinder the achievement of optimal QoS in Nigeria’s telecom sector. These include infrastructure deficit, power supply challenges, regulatory and policy barriers, right-ofway issues, cybersecurity threats, operational cost and others.

Nigeria’s telecom infrastructure struggles to keep pace with the growing demand for services. Insufficient base stations, poor network coverage, and inadequate broadband infrastructure contribute to dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and inconsistent network availability.

This deficit is further exacerbated in rural and underserved areas where connectivity is often limited.

While the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has implemented several policies to improve QoS, regulatory bottlenecks and delays in policy implementation sometimes hinder progress.

Challenges such as bureaucratic processes, slow approval for infrastructure deployment, and overlapping regulatory frameworks create obstacles for telecom operators. Obtaining permits for laying fiber-optic cables and erecting telecom masts often involves navigating complex administrative processes.

High fees for right-of-way and disputes with state governments delay infrastructure projects, limiting network expansion and quality improvement efforts.

The NCC plays a critical role in setting and enforcing QoS standards, but achieving these standards requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including telecom operators, government agencies, and consumers.

Addressing the challenges of infrastructure deficits, regulatory burdens, and security threats is crucial to enhancing service quality.

The regulatory body has tasked telecom operators on Quality of Service sensing its importance in Nigeria’s telecom industry, warning on the sanction for compromising the standards set by the commission.

Quality of Service in telecommunications refers to the overall performance of a network, including call clarity, connection stability, data speed, and overall user satisfaction. High QoS is essential because poor network quality can lead to dropped calls, slow internet speeds, and network outages, which frustrate consumers.

Ensuring good QoS helps telecom companies retain customers and build brand loyalty. The telecoms sector significantly contributes to Nigeria’s GDP. High QoS enhances business productivity and efficiency, particularly in a digital economy where many transactions and communications occur online.

Investment

Apart from these, a well-regulated telecom industry with high QoS standards is more likely to attract foreign investments. Investors seek assurance that their operations will be supported by reliable communication infrastructure.

Social connectivity

Telecommunications bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, enhancing access to information, education, healthcare, and social services.

High QoS ensures that all Nigerians, regardless of location, can enjoy reliable communication services. Reliable telecom services are crucial for national security, enabling government agencies to communicate effectively and respond promptly during emergencies.

Setting QoS standards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is responsible for regulating and promoting the development of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.

One of its primary functions is setting standards for QoS to ensure that consumers receive optimal service. Key areas of the NCC’s QoS standards include: Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR): This measures the per – centage of calls successfully established without drops.

The NCC requires operators to maintain a CSSR of at least 98 per cent, ensuring that most calls are successfully connected. Call Drop Rate (CDR): This metric measures the percentage of calls that are terminated unexpectedly before either party ends the call.

The NCC mandates that CDR should not exceed one per cent to minimise interruptions. Traffic Channel Congestion: This measures how often net – work channels are congested, causing call drops or failed call attempts.

The NCC’s standards require that traffic channel congestion should be below two per cent. Network availability: This refers to the availability of the net

work to users. The NCC requires network availability to be at least 99 per cent, ensuring that services are accessible almost all the time.

Data Service Quality: As data services become more prevalent, the NCC sets standards for data speed, latency, and packet loss.

Operators must provide a minimum level of data speed and low latency to ensure satisfactory user experience for internet services.

Customer Complaint Resolution: Telecom operators must resolve customer complaints within specified timelines. The NCC monitors this to ensure that operators provide timely and effective resolutions to consumer issues.

Challenges

Despite the NCC’s efforts, maintaining high QoS in Nigeria’s telecoms industry is fraught with challenges. Some of the primary issues border on infrastructure deficit; power supply issues; multiple taxation and regulatory challenges; vandalism and insecurity; spectrum management issues as well as environmental challenges.

Nigeria’s telecoms infrastructure, including base stations, fiber optic cables, and network equipment, is often inadequate or outdated. This deficit, according to stakeholders, especially in rural areas, leads to poor network coverage, high congestion, and reduced service quality.

The telecom operators have consistently complained about the inconsistent power supply. Many base stations rely on diesel generators, which increase operational costs and can be unreliable, leading to frequent service disruptions.

Apart from that, operators face multiple taxes and regulatory fees from federal, state, and local governments. These financial burdens can divert resources away from investments in infrastructure and QoS improvements.

Vandalism of telecom infrastructure, including theft of cables and damage to base stations, disrupts services and increases maintenance costs.

Additionally, insecurity in certain regions prevents the establishment of new infrastructure, affecting service delivery. Limited availability of radio frequency spectrum and inefficient spectrum management can lead to network congestion, affecting QoS.

The NCC must continually allocate and manage spectrum to optimize network performance. Nigeria’s diverse geography, including rivers, mountains, and vast rural areas, poses significant challenges to building a robust telecom infrastructure.

Environmental factors, such as flooding, can damage infrastructure and disrupt services. To address these challenges and improve QoS, experts have proffered several strategies that can be employed by the NCC, telecom operators, and other stakeholders.

One of the strategies is continuous investment in modernising telecom infrastructure.

According to the industry experts, this includes deploying more base stations, expanding fiber optic networks, and embracing new technologies like 5G to enhance network capacity and performance.

Power solutions

Operators are charged to explore alternative energy solutions, such as solar power, to reduce dependence on diesel generators and mitigate the impact of power supply issues.

However, the telcos said the cost of deploying solar energy is too high and could not be afforded by my operators especially the small scale operators.

The NCC, in collaboration with other government agencies, are urged to work to reduce the regulatory burden on telecom operators, stating that streamlining taxation and regulatory fees can free up resources for QoS enhancements.

Strengthening security measures to protect telecom infrastructure from vandalism and theft is crucial. This can be achieved through collaboration with security agencies and community engagement to safeguard critical assets.

Spectrum management

The industry stakeholders said NCC must continue to optimise spectrum allocation to ensure that telecom operators have the necessary bandwidth to meet growing demand.

According to them, “efficient spectrum management is critical, particularly with the rollout of new technologies like 5G. “The NCC should continue to monitor QoS through regular audits, drive tests, and user feedback.

Enforcement of penalties for noncompliance will incentivise operators to adhere to set standards. “Consumers play a vital role in QoS.

Educating users on how to lodge complaints and providing transparent feedback mechanisms can help the NCC and operators address service quality issues more effectively.”

Telecom operators are at the forefront of delivering QoS and must take proactive steps to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations.

Operators are charged to regularly optimise their networks to improve performance, reduce congestion, and enhance service reliability. This includes upgrading equipment, expanding capacity, and implementing advanced technologies.

Providing efficient and responsive customer support is crucial. Operators must invest in training customer service personnel, streamlining complaint resolution processes, and enhancing self-service platforms for customers.

To meet evolving consumer demands, operators should innovate and diversify their service offerings. Embracing new technologies, such as VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and 5G, can significantly enhance service quality and user experience. Using data analytics to monitor network performance in real time allows operators to identify and address QoS issues proactively.

Predictive analytics can help in foreseeing potential network problems and mitigating them before they affect users.

Last line

Ensuring high Quality of Service in Nigeria’s telecom industry is essential for the sector’s sustainability and its contributions to the economy and society.

