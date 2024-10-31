Telecoms: Addressing Disagreement Over Tariff Increase

Share

As the economic hardship bites deeper, telecoms companies are being forced to manage their businesses, insisting on increasing their tariffs to balance their productivity with their profit maximisation.

Their proposed increase in tariffs has again met the rock from subscribers who claim that they have not been enjoying the services. This has continued to generate controversy among the stakeholders.

Telecommunication services have become an indispensable part of modern life, serving as the backbone of global connectivity.

However, the industry is not immune to economic fluctuations, and amidst periods of hardship, telecoms companies often face the challenging decision of whether to increase tariff or not.

The stakeholders have delved into the intricacies of this dilemma, exploring the factors driving tariff adjustments, the impact on consumers and businesses, and potential strategies for mitigating the effects of such increase.

Economic landscape

To comprehend why telecoms companies contemplate tariff hikes during economic downturns, its essential to grasp the broader economic context. Economic hardships, such as recessions or currency devaluation, is seriously impacting company’s operational costs.

Factors such as inflation, high exchange rates, infrastructure expenses, and rising cost of production are said to be squeezing profit margins, prompting telecoms providers to seek alternative revenue streams.

According to the operators, as operational costs escalate due to inflation or currency depreciation, telecoms companies have found it necessary to adjust tariffs to maintain profitability.

They also claimed that demand for enhanced network capabilities, such as 5G technology, necessitated substantial investments, insisting that tariff increases could help finance these infrastructure upgrades.

Government regulations and taxation policies can influence pricing structures, compelling telecoms companies to revise tariffs to comply with legal requirements. Again, intense competition within the telecoms sector is constraining profit margins, prompting companies to raise tariffs to remain financially viable.

The Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have continued to seek government’s order to increase their tariffs for them to make profit amidst the economic situation that has led to high cost of production.

Recently, the MNOs urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to approve 10 per cent increase in their tariffs for them. They requested the agency to give them the greenlight to jack up their call and data service costs for telecoms consumers.

The MNOs had hinged their requests to increase services rates to high inflationary trend, high taxation, limited infrastructure limiting accessibility and affordability, coverage gap with areas without mobile broadband coverage, gender, urban-rural divide as mobile Internet adoptions, and insecurity of their critical telecoms infrastructure among others.

Threats

They threatened that they would shut down their services if the tariff increase was not approved. Last week, MTN threatened that it would shut down its operation in Nigeria if the NCC refuses to approve its request to increase its tariff.

The MNO stated that its productivity would continue to be affected if not allowed to increase its tariff. Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Karl Toriola, said there was need for the telco to increase its tariff for the sustainability of its operation in consonance with the economic situation of the country.

He noted that the sector had been accumulating significant losses and that immediate action was necessary to reverse the trend. The operator, with a corporate social investment of N2.6 billion, according to its 2023 Sustainability Report, is now surviving on the profits it accumulated in about two decades.

“We must return the industry to profitability,” he stated, emphasising the necessity for reform. He further elaborated that the company was currently operating on its reserves, which he described as unsustainable in the long run.

Earlier this year, telecoms operators renewed calls for a tariff hike— the first increase in 11 years—to address rising operational costs and improve service quality. Without such adjustments, they argued, financial viability and service standards would continue to decline.

Toriola reiterated that the sector faces critical pressures from rising operational costs, including escalating diesel prices required to power base transceiver stations. “There should be no delusion; if the tariff doesn’t go up, we will shut

The NCC has to be proactive in balancing the situation amidst economic hardship biting both the operators and subscribers

down,” he threatened. Toriola noted that MTN, one of Nigeria’s top corporate taxpayers, had seen its tax contributions decline as a result of these financial challenges.

In 2024, MTN Nigeria reported a staggering N519.1 billion loss in the first half of the year, primarily due to foreign exchange losses stemming from the naira’s devaluation and high inflation rates.

Speaking further, Toriola also warned that it may suspend Unstructured Supplementary Service Data banking services due to the N250 billion debt owed by Nigerian banks.

The mobile network operator is seeking regulatory approval to halt support for USSD services used for banking transactions unless the debt is resolved and tariffs are adjusted to reflect the economic realities.

However, Toriola expressed optimism that the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, would intervene to help resolve the ongoing financial crisis.

He emphasised the critical role the telecoms industry played in supporting Nigeria’s economy, urging the government and regulators to act quickly to prevent the dire consequences of inaction.

Repulsion

Meanwhile, subscribers have frowned against any such increase in tariffs citing various factors. The Nigerian telecoms consumers frowned on high service tariffs amid low network connection speed and fast data depletion rate, urging the mobile network operators to address infrastructure deficits to improve digital skills and financial services for fresh opportunities, job creation, and prosperity in the economy.

The operators’ repeated calls for increments in product and service tariffs amid network issues, dropped calls, data depletion, and poor Internet connectivity have remained in the front burner of public discourse in the Nigerian telecoms industry.

Consumers’ concerns

The network operators’ long list of economic headwinds and other operational issues in the sector, notwithstanding, several millions of Nigerian telecoms consumers are basically concerned about the MNOs’ quality of service (QoS), and their quality of experience (QoE) in accordance with the core mandate of the NCC.

The Association of Telephone Cable TV And Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS) urged MTN’s subscribers not to panic, saying there were other network service providers in the country which they could switch to.

In reaction to the MTN’s threat to shut down operation in Nigeria, the National President of ATCIS, Hon. Sina Bilesanmi, said the shutting down of MTN services would not affect its subscribers, urging the telco to desist from threatening its customers.

He said it would rather lose its customers in Nigeria if it increases its tariffs. Bilesanmi insisted on improving quality of services by the MNOs before thinking of increasing their tariffs.

“We cannot continue to pay for the services we do not enjoy, the telcos should improve their services rather than threatening us with increase in their tariffs,” he submitted.

He maintained that the proposed tariff increase should be suspended, while urging the telecoms operators to improve the quality of their services. “The proposed 10 per cent increase is not welcome now.

If they want to increase their tariffs, they should first give us quality services, we cannot continue paying for the services we don’t enjoy. We can’t continue wasting our hard earned money on low quality services. “We Insist that the services quality be improved on, then we can now talk on the tariffs increase.”

Controversy

Meanwhile, there is contradiction between the two subscriber bodies in the country over the proposed tariff increase.

While ATCIS is totally against the tariff increase by the MNOs, saying it would further compound the economic hardship on them, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has urged the NCC to consider the 10 per cent tariff increase for telecom companies to moderate the rising operational costs in the nation’s telecommunications sector.

The National President of the association was quoted as saying that the tariff hike is necessary for telecom companies to sustain their operations and improve service quality.

He stated that the current economic conditions are negatively impacting telecoms operators’ business, making it crucial for the regulatory agency to find a balanced solution.

Noting that telecoms companies have been operating under increasing financial strain due to the rising costs of essentials which are needed to power their networks, Ogunbanjo stressed that although the proposed 10 per cent tariff hike might seem significant to subscribers, it was essential for improving the overall quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

According to him, the moment NCC approves the marginal increase of 10 per cent, which is a lot, they will have to use it to improve services for their subscribers and subscribers will begin to enjoy improved quality of services following the increase.

However, both bodies agreed that the quality of service, saying the telcos should improve on their services.

Last line

The NCC has to be proactive in balancing the situation amidst economic hardship biting both the operators and subscribers.

