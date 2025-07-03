Telecoms: 9mobile To Leverage MTN Infrastructure To Boost Data Service

In a landmark move for Nigeria’s telecoms industry, 9mobile has entered into a national roaming agreement with MTN Nigeria, allowing it to leverage MTN’s extensive infrastructure to enhance its service delivery, particularly in underserved areas.

The collaboration, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), marks the first time in Nigeria that such large-scale infrastructure sharing between telecoms operators is being implemented. It aligns with the NCC’s strategic push to reduce infrastructure duplication, lower operational costs, and accelerate rural connectivity.

The agreement will allow 9mobile subscribers to access MTN’s network infrastructure nationwide, improving service coverage and quality of experience, especially in areas where 9mobile has limited network presence.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Femi Banigbe, described the partnership as a significant milestone in promoting industry cooperation, enhancing user experience, and supporting the NCC’s vision of a digitally connected Nigeria.

“This infrastructure-sharing agreement does not mean 9mobile subscribers are being absorbed by MTN,” Banigbe clarified. “Rather, it will eliminate the need to replicate base stations and reduce costs, which ultimately translates into better service for our customers.”

Also speaking at the event, MTN’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Iyinda Saint Nwafor, said MTN is proud to pioneer telecoms infrastructure sharing in the country.

“This is a shift from competition to cooperation, and it’s a win-win for both operators and, most importantly, for customers,” Nwafor said. “Delivering the scale required for telecommunications in Nigeria requires collaboration across the private sector, public sector, and investors. This agreement is a great example of what’s possible when we work together.”

For years, 9mobile customers have faced persistent network issues, prompting many to port to other networks. According to NCC data, the company’s active subscriber base fell to 3.2 million as of January 2025, a sharp decline from over 22 million at its peak in 2016.

The telco has since announced a strategic shift towards data-focused services, and this partnership with MTN is expected to accelerate that transition.

The NCC has welcomed the agreement as a key step in fostering shared infrastructure and deepening broadband penetration across Nigeria.