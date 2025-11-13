Telecoms: 3G Network Slumps To 6.6% Share As 4G, 5G Lead

The latest industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed a telecommunications landscape in the midst of a profound technological shift, with the 3G network rapidly fading into obsolescence.

The data for September 2025 showed that 3G now accounts for a mere 6.6 per cent of all active mobile connections in Nigeria, a stark indicator of its declining relevance.

This fading era is being propelled by the aggressive expansion of 4G and the nascent rollout of 5G, which have collectively captured the market, holding 51.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent shares respectively.

The primary reason for this decline is the massive migration of users to superior network technologies that offer the high-speed, reliable internet required for modern digital life, from video streaming and mobile banking to cloud-based applications, for which 3G is notoriously inadequate.

This technological transition is further accelerated by the strategic focus of both telecom operators and the government.

Operators have committed over a trillion naira to network expansion and upgrades since the beginning of the year, investments overwhelmingly directed at 4G and 5G infrastructure rather than maintaining legacy 3G systems.

Concurrently, the government’s ambitious plan, as stated by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to deploy 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable is fundamentally designed to support the backbone of high-speed internet, which inherently benefits 4G and 5G services.

The market share clearly reflects this shift: 4G is now the dominant technology in the country, while 2G, which remains significant at 38.4 per cent, persists due to its utility for basic voice and SMS services in underserved areas and on low-cost feature phones, a niche that 3G is increasingly losing.

The statistics underscore this trend, as 3G’s share dwindles to 6.6 per cent, active internet subscriptions via GSM networks have surged to 140.36 million, and broadband penetration, defined as access to at least 3G, has hit a record high of 49.34 per cent, representing 106.97 million connections.

This indicates that the growth is not in 3G, but through it; it serves as the baseline for broadband measurement while users actively consume data on more advanced networks.

The consumer demand for larger data volumes, evidenced by the 1.15 million terabytes consumed in September despite a slight dip, is a demand that 3G struggles to satisfy efficiently.

As Nigeria continues its push toward a digital economy, the silent sunset of 3G appears to be an inevitable consequence of progress, paved by better technology, strategic investment, and user demand for speed.