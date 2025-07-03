Telecoms: 2G, 3G To Decline Annually By 5, 10% –Report

2G and 3G subscriptions are anticipated to decline annually by five and 10 per cent respectively in the next five years.

This was revealed by GSMA in its latest industry report, stating that smartphone adoption continues to accelerate, with subscriptions projected to rise to 890 million in 2030.

The global telecommunications industry is witnessing a steady decline in 2G and 3G networks, with operators reporting annual reductions of 5–10 per cent in legacy infrastructure as they reallocate spectrum to advanced 4G, 5G, and emerging 6G technologies.

This transition, driven by cost efficiency, spectrum optimization, and rising demand for high-speed connectivity, marks a pivotal shift in mobile communications, particularly impacting IoT deployments and rural users.

In 2030, 4G is set to account for 37 per cent of all mobile subscriptions, while 5G is expected to grow significantly to around 400 million subscriptions.

The economy in sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to expand by 3 to 5 percent annually over the next 5 years, even as it continues to navigate macroeconomic challenges.

The telecoms sector continues to drive growth, fueled by a young population, wider access to affordable smartphones, and a rising demand for mobile data and digital services.

The ongoing rollout of 4G and the early stages of 5G deployment are expected to gradually phase out legacy technologies. Notably, around Singapore and Australia continue to stand out as advanced 5G markets.

In Singapore, differentiated connectivity is moving from proof-of-concept to commercial consumer offerings, positioning Singapore as a leading market for monetizing 5G experiences.

In Australia, FWA on 5G standalone (SA) is now available across all major service providers, but other consumer applications are still emerging.

In Thailand, 5G has become a significant driver of data consumption and increased ARPU. Vietnam is steadily advancing, having launched services in October 2024, with three service providers now providing 5G.

Subscription growth in Malaysia has been aided by 5G network expansion to rural areas, increasing availability of 5G devices, and growing consumer demand for faster and more reliable mobile connectivity.

Forty per cent of these are expected to be 5G subscriptions, reflecting the growing consumer demand and the evolving mobile ecosystem.

Service providers are increasingly diversifying their offerings, with a strong focus on fintech – mobile money services in particular – and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), aimed at boosting connectivity for both households and businesses.

The sector’s resilience and long-term momentum will hinge on ongoing infrastructure developments and supportive regulatory environments.

South East Asia and Oceania 5G subscriptions in the region are forecast to reach around 630 million in 2030.

This has been adjusted from the figure reported six months ago to account for delayed 5G spectrum in Indonesia, which accounts for the biggest mobile subscriber base regionally.

The decline disproportionately affects rural and low-income populations reliant on 2G feature phones. Countries like Vietnam and India are addressing this through subsidised 4G devices (e.g., Reliance Jio’s $12 phones) and digital literacy programs. For IoT, multi-RAT (Radio Access Technology) solutions, such as Teltonika’s 5G-ready routers, ensure seamless transitions.

Analysts predict 2G and 3G networks will operate in limited capacities until 2030, primarily in Africa and parts of Asia. Meanwhile, 4G LTE will co-exist with 5G for at least a decade, with 6G trials already underway.