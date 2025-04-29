Telecoms: 22 Years After, Nigeria Set To Review NCA 2003

Share

After 22 years of its enactment, the Nigerian government and other stakeholders are set to review the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, which is described as obsolete in coping with the new trends in the technology ecosystem and emerging disruptive technologies.

Speaking at a Colloquium on Legislative Agenda in Lagos on Tuesday, with the theme “The Nigerian Communications Act 2003; 22 Years After – Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Directions for a Digital Nigeria”, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Communications, Peter Akpatason, noted that the Act is overdue and needs to be assessed and reassessed.

He said that although the NCA 2003 has been instrumental in shaping the country’s telecommunications landscape, 22 years later, it has become essential to reassess its provisions, identify challenges, and explore opportunities for growth and development in the rapidly changing economy.

He explained, “22 years ago, the Nigerian Communications Act was enacted to provide a framework for the regulation and growth of our industry. This digital revolution has opened vast opportunities for Nigerians and changed the way we live, work, and interact. Significant progress has been made in areas like e-commerce, e-medicine, and mobile banking, just to mention a few. Undoubtedly, exponential progress has been recorded in the last 22 years. However, a significant digital divide remains, with many Nigerians lacking access to digital services.

“Therefore, this event aims to review the impact of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 on the telecommunications sector, identify challenges and opportunities arising from technological advancements, and changing market dynamics. We will discuss future directions for a digital Nigeria, leveraging insights from industry experts and stakeholders. We will explore key areas, including regulatory frameworks and their impact on competition and innovation, as well as emerging technologies and their potential applications in Nigeria.

“The regulatory framework has to be strengthened to promote innovation, competition, and investment. We must consider revisiting the Act to address emerging issues such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, ensuring that our regulatory framework is flexible and capable of adapting to changing market conditions. We must also consider strategies to promote digital entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment, including tax incentives, funding opportunities, and skill development programs.

“The new Act must encourage measures to promote innovation, including research and development, innovation hubs, and partnerships with international organizations, as we experienced recently when the committee was sponsored to China by Huawei to study the digital environment there.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said the National Assembly would leverage the input of stakeholders to review and renew the NCA 2003, noting that the Assembly had also enacted the Nigerian Data Protection Act of 2023, which has the power to regulate the protection and processing of personal data.

Tajudeen, represented by the Deputy Chief Whip, Isiaka Ibrahim, said, “This law led to the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission. These laws are in addition to the Money Laundering Prohibition Act of 2022.

“The National Assembly had also passed the Nigerian Startup Act of 2020, which enables the government to create the necessary framework for digital entrepreneurship.

“This colloquium affords us the opportunity for a performance review, which is one of the hallmarks of participatory democracy, increasing transparency while encouraging dialogue on how best to tackle challenges.”

“Let me express my optimism that this colloquium will further generate inclusive contributions and provide necessary input to the legislative actions of the House of Representatives.”

Meanwhile, the NCC EVC, Aminu Maida, made a compelling case for the urgent review of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, describing the two-decade-old legislation as “increasingly misaligned with 2025 and future realities.”

He highlighted the Act’s transformational legacy, including the rise of mobile subscriptions from fewer than 300,000 in 2001 to over 150 million today, and the telecom sector’s contribution of approximately 14% to Nigeria’s GDP as of Q3 2024.

However, he warned that emerging technologies and growing connectivity disparities have rendered several aspects of the Act outdated.

“Progress is not a destination, but a journey,” Maida stated.

“The industry is experiencing a seismic shift driven by AI, 5G, quantum computing, IoT, and blockchain. Our regulatory framework must evolve just as quickly if we are to maintain momentum and close the digital divide.”

He lamented persistent structural barriers, such as poor power supply, high cost of Right of Way (RoW) approvals, and rising operational costs—all of which hamper digital infrastructure expansion, especially in underserved rural areas.

He also flagged cybersecurity threats and escalating capital requirements as urgent challenges, adding that the current law does not adequately address the complexity of Nigeria’s rapidly digitising economy.

“The reality of 2025 demands we reimagine Nigeria’s digital future. A revised Communications Act must anticipate opportunities, not merely respond to challenges.”

The EVC applauded the National Assembly for convening the dialogue and pledged the Commission’s continued collaboration with lawmakers, industry stakeholders, and international partners to draft a future-ready legal framework.

His comments suggest that a legislative review could be imminent, as Nigeria seeks to cement its place in the global digital economy.

The event, themed “The Nigerian Communications Act 2003: 22 Years After – Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Directions for a Digital Nigeria”, attracted key figures from government, industry, and civil society.

