Telecommunications Union Threatens Strike Tomorrow

The Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN) has threatened to begin an indefinite strike tomorrow (April 4). The union announced this in a statement by General Secretary Okonu Abdullahi yesterday. Abdullahi said they resolved to go on strike because of the alleged unresolved issues between the union and sub-contractors linked with Huawei Technologies Nigeria Ltd.

The sub-contractors to Huawei include Reime Group, Allstream Energy Solutions Ltd., Uppercrest Ltd., Tyllium Nigeria Ltd. and Specific Tools and Techniques Ltd. He also said efforts by it and Ministry of Labour and Employment to resolve its concerns did not work as the companies failed to make themselves available for conciliatory meetings.