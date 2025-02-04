Telecom Union Commends NLC Decision To End Planned Protest

Share

Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria on Tuesday hailed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) decision to suspend Tuesday’s planned protest over the approved 50 per cent tariff hike.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the council who had already mobilized its members for the protest suspended it following a meeting with the Federal Government.

Speaking with newsmen, the association’s Secretary-General, Mr Abdullahi Okonu said the union, as a major stakeholder, was knowledgeable about issues in the sector.

Okonu said that the cost of resources needed to make telecommunications services available to the masses had increased.

The secretary-general also said that the increase was needed to prevent the collapse of the telecommunications sector and save jobs.

“The only logical thing is for the government to allow us to increase the tariff in order to meet up with the cost of running business and, at the same time, make profits.

“We do not want a situation where workers in the private telecommunications sector will lose their jobs.

“Where companies are struggling to meet up with running costs, of course, the first thing they will look at is how to reduce their overhead costs by sacking workers, which we do not want.

“Our members should be protected and their jobs should be protected.

“Also, if the telecommunications sector is allowed to collapse, definitely, it will harm other sectors,” he said.

