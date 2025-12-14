Telecom Surge Defies Tariffs, Sector Emerges Nigeria’s $25bn Growth Engine

Nigeria’s telecommunications industry has demonstrated exceptional resilience in 2025, emerging as one of the country’s most stable and revenue-generating sectors despite rising macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh industry data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that national tele-density climbed to 80.87 per cent in October 2025, even after operators implemented a steep 50 per cent hike in data and voice tariffs earlier in the year. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

Regime of new telecom tariff

Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape shifted sharply after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50 per cent increase in call, data and SMS rates, a new pricing regime that took effect on January 23, 2025.

The review marks the first major tariff adjustment in more than a decade. The NCC explained that the hike became unavoidable following sustained pressure on operators’ operational costs.

According to the regulator, the industry has endured years of rising diesel prices, higher tower-site rentals, increased cost of securing critical infrastructure and worsening foreign exchange exposure, all of which have undermined operators’ ability to maintain and expand their networks.

The Commission added that the new tariff framework was designed to keep the sector, “financially stable and investment-worthy,” preventing service degradation that could occur if operators continue to run at thinning margins.

Telecom companies echoed the NCC’s position, stressing that the old tariff structure was no longer sustainable in an economy, where most network equipment, software and spare parts were imported and paid for in foreign currency.

Industry groups, ALTON and ATCON said operators had absorbed cost shocks for years, insisting that a price adjustment was necessary to protect network quality and prevent job losses.

Push back

Despite these explanations, the decision attracted intense criticism. The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), labelled the hike “insensitive,” warning that it will deepen hardship already faced by millions of Nigerians. Consumer-rights groups, including SERAP, challenged the policy in court, arguing that the increase is unfair and risks pushing low-income subscribers out of basic digital access.

Telcos now face growing pressure to deliver noticeable improvements in service quality to justify the higher tariff, as many subscribers say poor network performance cannot coexist with higher charges.

The figure underscores the sector’s strategic role in the Nigerian economy not only as a high-growth industry but as a critical enabler of productivity, financial inclusion and non-oil diversification.

For investors, policymakers and analysts, the latest numbers confirm a well-established trend- Nigeria’s telecom sector is becoming an indispensable engine of economic activity, consumer demand and government revenue.

Tariff hike fails to dent demand When operators adjusted tariffs, citing Dollar shortages, diesel inflation and rising network-maintenance costs, market watchers expected demand to soften.

Instead, consumption rebounded quickly after a brief slowdown. Dr. Femi Ogunwusi, telecom policy expert at Lagos Business School, says the data tells a clear story about Nigeria’s digital consumption patterns.

“Telecom services have become essential utilities. Even with a sharp tariff increase, Nigerians re-organised their spending to protect their data budgets. Connectivity is now fundamental to work, business and daily transactions.” The sticky nature of demand reflects the sector’s unique price inelasticity, a characteristic that differentiates telecommunications from most consumer sectors in the Nigerian economy.

Data consumption anchors a digitising economy

Nigeria’s young, tech-forward population continues to drive data usage across social media, mobile banking, e-commerce, remote work, and streaming platforms. The shift is structural, not cyclical, says ICT economist, Dr. Abiola Olaitan. “Nigeria’s digital economy is no longer peripheral, it is central to GDP growth.

Data is the fuel of that economy, powering fintech transactions, logistics, gig work, digital entertainment and emerging AI-driven services.” This digital integration is reshaping business models across finance, trade, media, education, and transportation.

It is also expanding the market size of Nigeria’s service-based enterprises, particularly startups and Fintech companies, whose customer acquisition depends on affordable mobile broadband.

Sector grows to over $25bn, driving 14% of GDP

The telecom industry remains one of Nigeria’s most valuable economic assets. According to NBS and GSMA data. Telecoms contributed over 14 per cent to national GDP in 2024.

The broader ICT sector contributed 17.68 per cent in the same period. Combined direct, indirect, and productivity contributions from the mobile ecosystem were estimated at N33 trillion in 2023. Sector earnings in 2024 reached $7.6 billion with projected annual output expected to climb to $25 billion under favourable regulatory conditions.

Annual taxes, levies and regulatory payments contribute an estimated N2.4–2.8 trillion to government revenues. For investors, the sector offers a unique blend of high-volume demand, long-term revenue visibility and structural growth supported by demographic dynamics.

Market expansion outside urban centres Much of the renewed tele-density growth originates from semi-urban and rural markets. The NCC’s Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) and private operators have expanded base stations and fibre networks to underserved regions.

Telecom network engineer, Tunde Adebajo, says that, “With cheaper smartphones and more coverage in rural areas, we’re seeing thousands of first-time users onboarding monthly. Each new site activated creates an immediate market.” As rural consumers adopt digital payments, agricultural marketplaces, e-learning and e-health, the addressable market for telecom-driven services continues to expand.

Government’s position: Telecom as economic infrastructure

The Federal Government increasingly views telecommunications as a strategic economic infrastructure, not just a commercial industry. Policy direction under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy centres on:

1. Broadband Expansion: The Nigeria National Broadband Plan targets over 70 per cent penetration, positioning broadband as a driver of digital commerce, financial inclusion and e-government.

2. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI): The government seeks to modernise identity systems, payments, health records and public administration all reliant on telecom backbone.

3. Local Manufacturing Push: Ongoing initiatives aim to reduce import dependence by encouraging assembly of smartphones, routers and fibre components within Nigeria.

4.Startup Enablement: The administration’s talent and start-up programmes depend on ubiquitous connectivity to scale digital entrepreneurship and attract venture capital.

In essence, telecom growth aligns with the government’s broader diversification agenda as Nigeria seeks to reduce reliance on volatile oil revenues.

Fintech, payments, and digital commerce riding on telecom growth

Rising tele-density has elevated Nigeria’s financial inclusion profile. With millions of users relying on USSD, mobile apps and agency banking, telecom networks underpin the entire digital-payment architecture.

Sectors benefiting from the telecom boom include: Fintech & digital banking, instant payments, KYC processes, loan disbursement, E-commerce & logistics, online retail, last-mile delivery, Entertainment & media, streaming services, content creation, gaming, Transportation, ride-hailing and delivery platforms, and Agriculture, digital marketplaces, crop-pricing apps, weather alerts As these sectors grow, so does telecom revenue, creating a reinforcing cycle of demand.

Key Risks: Capex pressure, FX exposure and infrastructure security Despite strong growth fundamentals, the industry faces critical risks:

1. Rising Operational Costs Operators’ OPEX continues to balloon due to diesel reliance, multiple taxation and high cost of imported equipment.

2.FX Volatility With networks dependent on imported parts priced in Dollars, forex instability compresses margins and delays expansion plans.

3.Infrastructure Vandalism Vandalism and fibre cuts remain a major drain on operators’ capex budgets, causing service disruptions and slowing network upgrades.

4.Potential Network Strain Without matching investment in 4G densification and 5G expansion, network congestion could become a major service-quality issue.

5. Regulatory Pressure Consumer advocacy groups are demanding stronger oversight on tariffs, fairness of competition and quality of service areas that may shape policy direction heading into 2026.

For business leaders and investors, monitoring policy consistency and cost-reduction reforms will be key to understanding the sector’s medium-term profitability outlook.

Outlook: Telecom positioned as Nigeria’s most reliable non-oil growth engine Despite economic challenges, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector has maintained steady double-digit contributions to GDP, sustained high demand and strong infrastructure expansion trends.

The October 2025 tele-density milestone highlights a country where digital participation is now a requirement for economic inclusion and competitiveness.

If regulators maintain market stability, and operators continue strategic capital investment, analysts expect the telecom sector to: Deepen its contribution to national GDP Pull adjacent sectors (fintech, e-commerce, media) into stronger growth cycles.

Strengthen Nigeria’s attractiveness to global investors. Push financial inclusion closer to global targets. Become the most dependable non-oil source of government revenue. For the business community, the message is clear: telecommunications is no longer just a consumer sector, it is the backbone of Nigeria’s evolving digital economy and one of the country’s most bankable growth stories heading into 2026.