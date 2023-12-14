Telecom Regulation: NCC Boss, Maida, Promises Transparency

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has pledged that transparency will form the bedrock of his leadership as Nigeria’s chief telecom regulator, saying it will enable a solid foundation in building a resilient, accountable and efficient institution.

Maida spoke during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, in Abuja recently to brief him on his activities, vision, and strategy since the assumption of- fice in October 2023. “Transparency is key. It is by transparency that we can self-regulate even as regulators.

And by so doing, we would be putting ourselves on our toes, which in the long run will drive the Commission forward to achieve our goals of operational excellence,” he stated. He commended the minister for leading by example in transparency in his leadership style.

“Honourable Minister, sir, one of the principles you have shown as a leader is transparency in all your activities and I must say that it is an attribute that has the potential to bring about a transformed industry that is accountable to both the peo- ple and the industry players,” he said.