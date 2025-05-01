Telecom Operators Refute Allegations Of Complicity In Criminal Activities

Share

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have strongly denied accusations that they enable criminal activities by failing to disclose the identities and locations of perpetrators who use mobile networks.

The controversy arose amid growing public frustration over rampant kidnapping, cybercrime, and indecent contents on social media, with critics accusing telecom companies of inadequate cooperation with security agencies.

Concerned citizens, particularly victims of cybercrime and kidnapping, have criticised telecom providers (telcos) for allegedly withholding critical data that could aid law enforcement.

A National Assembly member, who survived a kidnapping ordeal, spearheaded the allegations at a forum in Lagos recently, accusing telcos of neglecting their responsibilities.

The lawmaker questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria’s SIM-National Identification Number (SIM-NIN) linkage policy, a security measure mandating the registration of SIM cards to citizens’ biometric IDs, if it cannot unmask criminals.

The lawmaker said: “Despite advancements in technology, kidnappers freely call families to demand ransoms. “What is the purpose of SIMNIN if authorities cannot trace these criminals?”

The legislator also raised concerns about the proliferation of harmful content on social media, demanding stricter regulation from telcos. Kidnapping in Nigeria remains a critical security and humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by poverty and governance challenges.

While data is fragmented, trends indicate rising incidents in the northwest and persistent risks in conflict zones. Over 3,600 people were reportedly abducted in the first half of the year 2023, while the trend kept increasing.

In response, the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), represented by Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, dismissed the claims as unfounded.

Adebayo challenged security agencies to publicly confirm whether any telecom operator had ever refused to provide location data during investigations. “These allegations are false.

If kidnappers use a victim’s phone to make calls, tracking the culprits becomes inherently difficult, as the network would trace the victim’s device, not the kidnappers,” Adebayo explained.

He emphasised that telcos routinely provide call origin locations to authorities but stressed that apprehending suspects falls under law enforcement’s purview.

“The issue of insecurity extends beyond telecoms. We supply data; security agencies must act on it,” he added. On the topic of indecent online content, Adebayo shifted responsibility to the government, noting that social media platforms, not telcos, control content moderation.

“There are limits to how much platform creators can monitor. The government must lead regulatory efforts,” he stated. The debate highlights tensions between public expectations of telcos’ technological capabilities and the practical challenges of combating crime.

While the SIM-NIN policy aims to enhance security, its effectiveness hinges on seamless coordination between telecom providers, security agencies, and regulatory bodies.

Critics argued that systemic inefficiencies, rather than telco negligence, may be exacerbating Nigeria’s security crisis.

As accusations and rebuttals unfold, the discourse underscores a critical question: In the fight against crime, where should the line be drawn between corporate responsibility and governmental accountability?

For now, telecoms operators maintain that they are fulfilling their role, urging intensified efforts from security stakeholders to address the nation’s escalating challenges.

