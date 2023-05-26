Telecom: Ncc, Stakeholders Advocate Rights For Persons With Disabilties

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other telecommunication stakeholders have advocated for the right of the people living with disabilities as well as the elderly ones. They made the call during the 92nd edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) held in Lagos yesterday. According to them, there are some rights which the disadvantaged people are supposed to enjoy from telecom services but which they are denied. For instance, they claimed that each mobile network operator is supposed to have sign language experts as customer care agents who can attend to the deaf on video call on their complaints.

Addressing the gathering, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the discussion on the rights of the people living disabilities became necessary following the feedback from the 91st edition of the meeting. “This edition with the theme “Consumer Protection for Persons Living with Disabilities and the Elderly” was carefully chosen based on feedback from the 91st edition of the Parliament which was held in Abuja on 16th March, 2023 where a cross-section of the Nigerian telecom.