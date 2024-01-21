Telecom: NCC Highlights Strategies to Address Infrastructure Deficit, Multiple Taxation

The Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida has listed the strategies he is planning to address the various issues affecting the telecoms sector. The challenges, according to him, include infrastructure deficit, multiple taxation, poor quality of services, data collection, Right of Way, and others.

The NCC boss said he would leverage the blueprint of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, and take directives to reform the sector while reeling out the achievements of the Commission in his 100 days in office. Maida said this while revealing his strategic plans at a media roundtable with ICT journalists and editors organised by the Commission in Lagos yesterday.

He said the Commission under his leadership would collaborate with the stakeholders to make sure the identified challenges are tackled head-on to reposition the sector in the coming years. For instance, he said the Commission would embark on more awareness programmes to enlighten the state governments on the need to waive the Right of Way (RoW) charge or reduce it for the operators to lay fibre cables in each state across the country.

He praised those state governments who have waived the charges, hoping to have more states doing the same in the nearest future. “We shall make them understand that the economy of their states would be buoyant if they allow fibre cables to be laid to facilitate technology in their states. If they understand the economic benefit of this, I hope many of them, if not wavering the RoW charges totally, would reduce them even below the NCC’s stated charges.

“Multiple taxation is another issue in the telecom sector, which we are planning to address. Already, the Federal Government has set up a committee to harmonise the various taxes, levies, and charges in the telecoms sector. We shall see to this by working with the Federal Government on it.