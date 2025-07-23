Telecom Infrastructure Deserves Highest Security – Ikeme

The General Manager, Regulatory Affairs at MTN Nigeria, Ikenna Ikeme, has called for telecom infrastructure to be treated as essential national assets deserving the highest level of protection.

Speaking during a session of the MTN Media Innovation Programme in Lagos, Ikeme drew from his extensive regulatory experience to highlight the growing importance of telecom infrastructure in national development.

He said: “Telecom facilities should be safeguarded with the same seriousness we apply to critical national infrastructure. You cannot destroy or shut them down every time there’s a grievance.”

Ikeme praised the Nigerian government’s recent decision to officially designate telecom infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), a move expected to deter vandalism and enhance sector stability.

“This recognition is a positive step forward. With this protection, we hope to see fewer incidents of damage and a more secure environment for telecom services to thrive,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Ikeme reaffirmed MTN’s long-term commitment to Nigeria, stating: “We’re here to stay, to grow, and to keep adding value to Nigeria’s progress.”

He also called for stronger collaboration between the media, government, and industry players to shape informed narratives around telecom developments.

Experts agreed that Nigeria’s telecom sector holds immense potential, but unlocking it requires a strategic shift in government approach from direct funding to policy facilitation.

By addressing forex instability, reducing regulatory hurdles, and ensuring infrastructure protection, Nigeria can attract more private investment, foster innovation, and sustain the sector’s growth as a key driver of economic development.

Ultimately, the message from industry leaders is clear, the government’s best role is not as a financier but as an enabler, creating the right conditions for the private sector to thrive, stating that only then can Nigeria fully harness the transformative power of telecommunications for national progress.