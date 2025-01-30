Telecom Hike: NLC To Hold Nationwide Protest February 4

Share

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared it would embark on a nationwide protest on February 4 against the proposed 50 per cent telecom tariff hike announced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The Labour Union’s decision was announced at the National Administrative Council meeting of the NLC on Wednesday, January 29, warning that failure to reverse the hike might result in a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services.

The NLC said the rally will serve as a warning on the dangers of imposing such an unfair increase on a struggling population earning a minimum wage of only ₦70,000; a population that has suffered outrageous hikes in the price of petrol, high cost of food, hike in electricity tariff and general rising inflation.

The Congress added that if this is not heeded, it will escalate its actions, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services and further mass actions which may involve nationwide withdrawal of our service to resist policies that exacerbate poverty and inequality.

It called on the Federal Government, the NCC and the National Assembly to engage in meaningful dialogue with critical stakeholders to review the proposed tariff adjustment within the context of the economic realities facing Nigerians

READ ALSO:



NLC also directed its affiliates and state councils to begin full mobilization in preparation for the nationwide protest rally, calling on willing civil society allies to join the preparation.

The Congress as well, called on all Nigerian workers, the informal sector, and the general public to stand in solidarity against what it termed unjust policy.

“It therefore strongly condemns the Nigeria Communications Commission’s decision to approve the increase in telecommunications tariffs.

“This decision is insensitive, unjustifiable, and a direct assault on Nigerian workers and the general populace, who are already burdened by worsening economic hardship foisted on them by Policies of government which was no fault of theirs.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress remains committed to protecting the interests of Nigerian workers and citizens against exploitative economic policies.

“We will not relent in our struggle against policies that undermine the welfare and dignity of our people. Nigerian workers and citizens must unite and take action to prevent further economic oppression.

“We must resist any policy that prioritizes corporate profits over the well-being of the people,” the union added.

Share

Please follow and like us: