Telecom Hike: NLC Suspend Proposed Protest

Contrary to the initial threat, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the suspension of its proposed protest over the 50 per cent increase in telecommunication tariff.

New Telegraph reports that the decision was taken after the labour union met with the delegation from the Federal Government led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume in Abuja on Monday, February 3.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director of Information & Public Relations in the office of the SGF, Seguin Imohiosen.

According to him, the meeting was aimed at maintaining industrial harmony and to also protect the interest of Nigerians.

He said that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government, said that the purpose of the meeting was to look into the study carried out by the NCC which led to the 50 per cent increment in telecommunications tariff.

However, after extensive deliberation, the two bodies agreed to set up a 10-man Committee comprising five members from the Federal Government and five from the NLC to review the study and submit its report within two weeks.

The NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said that the union will wait till the outcome of the Committee to determine its next line of action.

“So, the summary of it is that Labour and the Nigerian Labour Congress specifically and the delegation of the federal government have set up a committee of five each.

“We are going to meet here continuously for the next two weeks. At the end of the second week, we will now come up with a recommendation that we will give to the government and the organized Labour for final consideration.” the statement added

