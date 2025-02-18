Telecom Hike: Airtel Increases Data Price By 50%

Share

Amidst the 50 per cent telecom hike controversy, Nigeria Network provider and second largest telecommunication operator, Airtel Nigeria has announced an increment on all its services.

New Telegraph reports that the development is coming days after MTN Nigeria increased its telecom tariff by 200 per cent compared to the approved 50 per cent by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

The telecom company revised its data pricing structure on Tuesday, February 18 by implementing a tariff adjustment of up to 50 per cent.

According to a statement issued on its website on Monday, the price revision affects various data bundles and aligns with ongoing industry concerns over escalating operational costs.

READ ALSO

Beyond data adjustments, Airtel also increased its voice call tariffs over the weekend while assuring customers of continued affordability,

However, the company is yet to issue an official statement, addressing this hike in its tariff.

“Whatever your data needs are, we have a plan for you. Our fast, affordable, and reliable internet experience will keep you connected anytime, anywhere. To get started, Dial *312#.” it stated on the company website

Share

Please follow and like us: