Telecom: Evaluating Barriers To 5G Adoption In Nigeria

Despite the massive investment and publicity, 5G adoption in Nigeria is still slow. In this piece, Abolaji Adebayo examines the challenges hindering its progress

On the 14th floor of a gleaming Ikoyi office tower, a fintech executive demonstrates her company’s latest innovation: a frictionless payment platform that processes thousands of transactions per second. The demo runs on 5G, and it works flawlessly.

Fourteen kilometers away in Mushin, a market trader refreshes his TikTok feed on 4G, waiting three seconds for videos to buffer. Forty kilometers beyond that, in a rural Ogun State village, a farmer’s feature phone clings to a 2G signal, capable of little more than voice calls and SMS.

This is Nigeria’s internet reality at the close of 2025, a tale of three technologies coexisting in an uneasy truce, and a cautionary story about the gap between technological promise and economic reality.

According to year-end data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission, 4G LTE has firmly cemented itself as the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy, accounting for 52.95 percent of total technology generation share.

Fifth-generation (5G) networks, despite entering their fourth year of commercial operation and aggressive marketing by major operators, languish at just 3.77 percent penetration, serving approximately 6.77 million subscribers in a country of more than 216 million people.

Perhaps most tellingly, 2G technology, long written off as a relic of the early 2000s, maintains a stubborn 37.37 percent market share. The digital divide in Africa’s largest economy isn’t merely widening—it’s becoming structurally embedded, with three distinct internet classes emerging based not on ambition, but on affordability and geography.

4G fortress

Walk through any Nigerian city today, and the evidence of 4G’s dominance is everywhere. Danfo buses in Lagos bear faded MTN and Airtel decals advertising “unlimited 4G data.” Street vendors sell recharge cards displaying 4G-branded packages.

In computer villages from Ikeja to Onitsha, phone dealers report that customers specifically request 4G-enabled devices, even if they can only afford entry-level models. The numbers explain why. With 4G commanding a majority market share and serving roughly 95 million telephone users, it has become the de facto standard for Nigerian connectivity.

The technology’s ascendancy represents a rational market response to Nigeria’s economic conditions. For telecom operators, 4G infrastructure offers the best immediate return on investment in a high-interest-rate environment where capital costs are punishing.

For consumers, 4G smartphones have become increasingly affordable, with entry-level devices now available for under N50,000, still steep for many, but increasingly within reach. “4G is the sweet spot,” explained Ernest Akinlola, a former telecom CEO.

According to him, “it delivers speeds adequate for most applications, streaming, social media, mobile banking, at a price point the market can bear. Telcos are not willing to deploy 5G in all urban areas because return on investment remains the focal point.” This rational calculus has made 4G the workhorse of Nigeria’s digital transformation.

The technology has enabled the explosive growth of fintech, with mobile banking applications processing billions of naira daily. It supports the country’s thriving e-commerce sector, fuels the social media content that has become central to Nigerian popular culture, and provides the connectivity for remote work and online learning that the pandemic made essential.

Persistent 2G

The most surprising revelation in the NCC’s year-end data is not 5G’s slow progress, that was widely anticipated, but 2G’s remarkable resilience. More than one in three Nigerian mobile users still rely on second-generation networks, a technology that predates the iPhone by five years and offers little more than voice and basic text services.

This “device gap” tells a stark story about economic reality in Nigeria, where 88.4 million people live in extreme poverty. For millions of Nigerians, particularly in rural areas, a smartphone remains an aspirational purchase rather than an attainable one.

The basic feature phones that dominate this market segment are incapable of connecting to 4G networks, let alone 5G, locking their users out of the digital economy’s most transformative applications. “The average entry-level smartphone still consumes nearly half of a low-income earner’s monthly income,” notes a GSMA report.

This economic barrier keeps millions reliant on older handsets, creating a two-tiered connectivity landscape where access to high-speed internet correlates almost perfectly with income. The NCC’s own data revealed the stark urban-rural divide in network experience.

In rural areas, heavy reliance on 2G and 3G networks results in slower speeds, lower quality, and a degraded experience that fundamentally hinders digital inclusion. While urban Lagos and Abuja enjoy 4G coverage and emerging 5G hotspots, connectivity in large swaths of the country remains stuck in the technological past.

5G: Slow crawl

When MTN Nigeria launched its commercial 5G network in September 2022, CEO Karl Toriola promised that the technology would “extend the reach and capacity of MTN Nigeria’s data net

work” and deliver “much faster speeds and lower latency.” Three years later, the quantum leap has been more of a tentative step. By December 2025, 5G penetration stood at just 3.77 per cent. The reasons for this slow crawl are multiple and interconnected.

Hardware costs top the list. As of 2025, entry-level 5G smartphones cost between N160,000 and N200,000, roughly three times the national monthly minimum wage. Mid-range devices range from N250,000 to N400,000, while premium models like the iPhone 15 series can reach N3 million, far beyond the reach of most Nigerians.

“The biggest barrier is the cost of handsets,” Toriola acknowledged, noting MTN’s efforts to collaborate with the Ministry of Communications on local smartphone assembly and financing models. Infrastructure costs present an equally daunting challenge.

Expanding 5G requires significant capital expenditure in a high-interest-rate environment where the Central Bank’s benchmark rate has remained elevated. Forex scarcity compounds the problem, as Nigeria relies heavily on imported telecom equipment.

The NCC reported that operators invested more than $1 billion in 2025 to deploy over 2,850 new sites, but much of this investment has prioritised 4G densification over 5G expansion. Then there is the question of use cases.

Beyond high-speed streaming and gaming in upscale Lagos and Abuja neighborhoods, the enterprise applications that might justify 5G investment have been slow to materialize. Banks and hospitals have emerged as primary adopters, leveraging 5G for faster transactions and telemedicine applications, but these remain niche use cases rather than mass-market drivers.

Crossing halfway mark

Despite the technology disparities, Nigeria achieved a significant broadband milestone in late 2025. Total broadband subscriptions surpassed 112 million in December, pushing internet penetration to 51.97 per cent, the first time more than half the country’s population had active broadband connections.

This achievement represents steady growth throughout the year, with subscriptions rising from 91.5 million in October 2024 to 112.6 million by December 2025. The penetration rate climbed from 42.2 per cent to just under 52 per cent over the same period, reflecting sustained demand for digital connectivity across urban and rural areas.

Behind these numbers lies a story of gradual, incremental progress rather than revolutionary change. Falling hand set prices, aggressive data-bundle promotions, expanded rural coverage funded by the Universal Service Provision Fund, and a modest easing of inflationary pressure in the second half of the year all contributed to the growth.

Yet the targets set in the National Broadband Plan 2020–2025 remain elusive. The plan aimed for 70 percent broadband coverage by December 2025—a goal the country missed by nearly 20 percentage points.

The shortfall highlights the persistent challenges of infrastructure deployment in a country of Nigeria’s size and complexity: frequent fiber-optic vandalism, high right-of-way fees, access denials, and the theft of generators and batteries from base stations.

Road ahead

As 2026 begins, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector finds itself at a crossroads. The NCC is preparing fresh spectrum auctions, and both MTN and Airtel have signaled multibillion-dollar capex programs aimed at densifying 4G and accelerating 5G rollout.

Operators have committed to surpassing their 2025 investment levels in the coming year. But the path forward requires more than just operator investment. The NCC has stressed the need to close the digital divide by expanding 4G and 5G coverage into underserved rural regions.

This will require addressing the structural barriers that have slowed progress: the frequent fiber cuts that disrupt service, the access denials that hamper infrastructure deployment, the right-of-way fees that inflate costs. Device affordability remains the critical bottleneck.

Until 5G-enabled smartphones become accessible to the mass market, the technology will remain a premium service for the urban elite rather than a transformative platform for national development. The GSMA estimates that smartphone penetration could exceed 70 percent by 2026, but this projection depends on continued declines in handset prices and the expansion of financing models.

MTN’s Yahaya Ibrahim articulated the operator’s pragmatic approach, saying: “We won’t deploy 5G where there are no 5G handsets. By leveraging AI for demand planning and fault detection, we optimize 5G deployment in high-demand urban centers like Lagos and Abuja, avoiding inefficient investments in areas with low device penetration.”

This logic is commercially sound but socially problematic. It suggests that the connectivity gap between urban and rural Nigeria, between affluent and poor, may persist for years to come.

The 37 percent of users still on 2G networks are unlikely to leapfrog directly to 5G; they will migrate first to 4G as device prices fall and networks expand.

For now, Nigeria’s internet market remains a story of pragmatic adaptation rather than technological revolution. 4G is the workhorse that powers the digital economy. 2G is the lifeline for the excluded.

And 5G is the promise that, for most Nigerians, remains just beyond reach—a mirage shimmering on the horizon, visible but not yet attainable.

The NCC’s Aminu Maida has emphasized the regulator’s focus on transparent, data-driven oversight and “a more inclusive digital future for all Nigerians.” Achieving that future will require bridging not just the coverage gap, but the affordability gap, the device gap, and the income gap that currently stratifies Nigerian internet users into technological castes.

Last line

Until then, the country’s digital transformation will continue on two speeds: fast enough for those who can afford it, and frustratingly slow for everyone else.