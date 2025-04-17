Telcos Urged To Shift Focus To Data Services Amid Rising Demand

Share

Telecoms operators in Nigeria have been called upon to prioritise the expansion and enhancement of data services to meet the surging demand from subscribers, particularly the youth demographic.

The push came as industry reports highlight a dramatic shift in consumer behaviour, driven by the explosive growth of social media platforms, streaming services, and internet-based communication tools.

Recent market analysis revealed that Nigerian subscribers, especially younger users, are increasingly relying on mobile data for social media engagement, video streaming, and online content creation.

Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp have become central to daily life, fueling a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in data consumption over the past two years.

Conversely, traditional voice call usage has seen a steady decline, with reports indicating a 15 per cent drop in voice revenue for major telecom providers as users pivot to internet-based communication apps like WhatsApp Calls and Zoom.

Telecoms analysts emphasised the urgency of the shift, saying: “The future of telecoms lies in data-driven services. Operators must reallocate resources to bolster network infrastructure, improve data speeds, and ensure affordability to retain customers and remain competitive.”

With over 60% of Nigeria’s population under the age of 25, the youth demographic has become the primary driver of data consumption.

Telecoms companies are under pressure to innovate, offering tailored data plans, unlimited streaming packages, and cost-effective bundles to cater to this tech-savvy generation.

Industry experts argued that operators who fail to adapt risk losing market share to rivals or over-the-top (OTT) service providers.

A senior officer at 9Mobile told New Telegraph that the telco will prioritise data services over voice calls when it rebounds sooner, revealing that the company is massively investing on infrastructure to push its data services.

While the demand for data presents a lucrative opportunity, challenges such as network congestion, uneven service coverage, and high infrastructure costs persist.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged operators to invest in 4G and 5G expansion, particularly in urban centers, while also addressing connectivity gaps in the rural areas.

A recent report by a Lagos-based tech research firm noted that data revenue now accounts for nearly 45 per cent of total telecoms earnings in Nigeria, up from 30 per cent in 2020.

This trend is expected to accelerate as smartphone penetration grows and digital services like e-commerce, fintech, and remote work tools gain traction.

Regulators have echoed calls for modernisation, emphasising the role of reliable data services in advancing Nigeria’s digital economy goals.

Stakeholders suggested collaborations between telecom firms and tech companies to develop scalable solutions, including cloud services and IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

As the industry evolves, analysts predicted a continued decline in voice-centric business models, with data and value-added services becoming the cornerstone of telecom growth.

For Nigerian operators, the message is clear: adapt swiftly to the data revolution or risk obsolescence in an increasingly connected world.

