Telcos To Fg: Harmonise 49 Taxes In Telecoms Sector

Struggling under the harsh economy for the survival of their businesses, telecoms operators have called on the Federal Government to reduce their burdens by harmonising the various taxes and duties lev- ied on them. According to them, telecoms is the only sector that suffers from multiple taxation while the operators are being restricted from increasing their tariffs. “We are the only sector that is not allowed to breathe. Even though we don’t enjoy any form of subsidy and also pay huge in taxes, we are still constrained from increasing our tariffs,” they said.

The Head of Operations, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbolahan Awonuga, lamented while speaking with New Telegraph on the situation of the industry. He disclosed that the taxes in the industry had increased from about 43 to 49 presently. Gbolahan said many operators, especially the small-scale owners, would fold up soon if the issue of taxation is not addressed. He noted that some of the operators among the internet service providers had already been forced out of the business.

Although President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set up a committee to work on the harmonisation of various taxes in Nigeria, Gbolahan said the telecoms sector should be the first to be considered. Over the years, the telecoms industry has been dealing with the issue of multiple taxation as industry players lament the hardship they go through to keep their businesses. Industry analysts said the unresolved issue of multiple taxation had been discouraging both local and foreign investors, leading to a decrease in foreign direct investment into the country.

They said the government, as a matter of urgency, should pay more attention to sectors like telecommunications and harmonise multiple taxes as well as do everything possible to regularise and stabilise the foreign exchange, and forex regime in the country. It would be recalled that the Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari introduced another five per cent excise duty, which was instantly rejected by telecoms industry stakeholders.

The Federal Government relied on reports of the Presidential Committee on the review of Excise Duty in the telecoms sector, which discovered that the sector was already over- taxed. The new five per cent Excise Duty is part of the new Finance Act signed into law by the President in 2020. It is meant to be collected by the Nigerian Customs Service, and President Buhari had given a directive that it be enforced on all telecoms service providers in the country on all local and foreign goods and services.

After some months of intense deliberations with the stakeholders, the Federal Government finally exempted the telecoms sector from the five per cent excise duty approved in 2020 to be paid by all sectors of the economy. The Federal Government said it was convinced that including the sector in the Excise Duty would bog down the activities of the sector, which was already grappling with over 41 taxes and levies as of then. Gbolagan said the government could still ease the sector by making sure the harmonisation committee set up does the needful for the growth of the sector.