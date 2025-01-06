Telcos, Subscribers In Conflict Over Proposed 100% Tarif

Share

Telecoms subscribers have fone into war over the 100 per cent increase in tariffs proposed by the telecommunications companies.

The telcos have continued to agitate for increase in their tariffs due to high cost of production, seeking the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The regulatory body has refused to approve the tariff increase for the telcos, denying all speculations and reports on the approval.

The telcos had also threatened to shut down their services this month if the NCC refuses to approve the tariff increase.

The telecoms operators had submitted a proposal seeking the approval by the NCC to address rising operational costs, including inflation and increased service delivery expenses.

Speaking recently, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said it was uncertain whether the NCC would approve the proposal.

According to Toriola, the proposed tariff hike is necessary for the sustainability of the industry, which has been facing significant financial pressures due to rising operational costs.

“We’ve put forward requests of approximately 100 per cent tariff increases to regulators. I doubt they’re going to approve that quantum of increases because they are very, very sensitive to the current economic situation in the country,” Toriola said.

Despite the challenges, Toriola expressed optimism that regulators would make the right decision, taking into account the realities of the sector.

The CEO emphasised that the focus is on ensuring the long-term sustainability of the industry, rather than shortterm profitability.

“I believe we’re all on the same side, the policymakers, the regulators, our Chairman of ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, and the industry. We’re united because we share concerns about a few fundamental issues.

First, human rights, are critical to driving any economy. Without a sustainable industry, the broader economy and the well-being of the people will be negatively impacted,” he said.

