Telcos Invest Billions Of Naira Into Fibre Repairs As Service Quality Suffers

Nigerian telecommunications firms are shelling out billions of naira annually to fix repeated fibre optic cable cuts, a costly and disruptive issue eroding service reliability and driving up expenses. Industry reports indicate that the rampant destruction of critical telecom infrastructure is largely caused by road construction projects, vandalism, and sabotage, leading to widespread network outages and frustrating millions of subscribers.

Fibre optic cables serve as the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy, enabling high-speed internet, mobile connectivity, and financial transactions However, these underground and aerial cables are often damaged by construction workers, who dig up roads without consulting telecom operators or checking for buried infrastructure.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) estimates that over 60,000 fibre cuts occur annually, costing operators between N5 billion to N7 billion in repairs and maintenance. The situation is worsened by vandalism, where criminals deliberately cut cables to steal and sell them as scrap metal.

In some cases, communities sabotage telecom infrastructure, blaming operators for unresolved disputes over right-of-way fees or environmental concerns. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has repeatedly warned that such actions threaten national connectivity, especially as the country pushes for broadband penetration to support economic growth.

MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, Nigeria’s ma-jor telecom providers, have all reported significant financial losses due to fibre cuts. MTN Nigeria, the largest operator, disclosed in its 2023 financial report that infrastructure damage cost the company over N2 billion in repairs last year alone.

Similarly, Airtel Africa noted that frequent fibre disruptions forced it to invest heavily in backup systems and alternative transmission routes, diverting funds that could have been used for network expansion. Despite efforts to collaborate with government agencies, telcos say enforcement of laws protecting telecom infrastructure remains weak.

The NCC has called for stricter penalties under the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) Bill, which classifies telecom assets as essential national resources. However, delays in legislative approval and poor coordination between federal and state agencies have hindered progress. Industry experts warn that if unchecked, persistent fibre cuts could slow Nigeria’s digital transformation, affecting businesses, education, and egovernment services.

The CEO of MainOne, a leading broadband infrastructure provider, emphasised that protecting fibre networks requires stronger partnerships between telcos, construction firms, and law enforcement. Some states, including Lagos and Kano, have begun mapping underground cables to prevent construction-related damages, but nationwide implementation remains inconsistent.

As Nigeria strives to achieve 70 per cent broadband coverage by 2025, stakeholders urge immediate action to safeguard telecom infrastructure. Without stricter regulations and public awareness campaigns on the economic impact of fibre cuts, the telecom sector may continue to bleed billions, ultimately passing costs to consumers through higher tariffs and poorer service quality.