Telcos: Delivering Poor Services, Demanding Tariff Hike

How tariff may crash again after hike –ATCON President

They should fix their problems before calling for tariff hike –Consumers

We’re committed to ensuring fairness to all –FCCPC CEO

After years of agitation, telecom operators recently got the nod of the government to raise tariffs. For a number of Nigerians battling the effects of rising food and energy costs, it represents another burden. This is even as concerns are rife about poor service delivery. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

In a digitally-driven world, internet access is deemed essential for remote work. Being a software engineer , Kunle Awoyemi enjoys the privilege of working more from the comfort of his home than office.

Flowing from this, it only took him a breath to accede to the demand of his UK-based uncle, when he pleaded that he be on hand to monitor artisans hired to give his newly acquired property at Treasure Island Estate in Orile Imo, a community in the Obafemi Owode Area of Ogun State, a face-lift.

Before the break of dawn, armed with his phones, laptop and other personal effects, he left his Ojota residence in Lagos for Orile Imo, where he intended to resume for the dual task of keeping eye on the aforementioned artisans and getting his online job done.

But getting down to work only left him with tales of regrets and lamentations as he had wrongly concluded that, with his data and fully charged devices, he could get his job done without factoring in an element of disappointment like poor connectivity.

“It didn’t occur to me that I could have all my devices and my day would still be horrible because of poor internet connection. I had been to that estate( Treasure Island) twice before the day I promised to be available. Although they were brief visits, I received and made normal calls( not WhatsApp calls) there. I sent WhatsApp messages. I never surfed the web for anything. So, I didn’t know there was an issue with internet connection. My day was messed up. Completely messed up! It was later that I was told that, under a certain mango tree, I would have a better experience. A young man, who resides in the estate, told me that people also use internet boosters for a better experience. But my day was already messed up. You don’t want to know how embarrassed and downcast I was on a Monday.”

‘The farther you move away from Lagos and Abuja, the more your troubles’

In calling for better service delivery amid the demand by telcos for higher tariffs, the Provost of Nigerian Institute of Journalism(NIJ) , Gbenga Adefaye, bemoaned the quality of service rendered by service providers, especially outside major cities.

Speaking in an interview monitored on television, Adefaye said: “What’s the quality of service you get now? The farther you move away from Lagos,which is considered the economic hub, or the more you move away from Abuja, the more your troubles. So, we do hope they will plough back some of these resources into working on better services. I think the government has a job to do. I think it’s also important for the government to invest massively in creating a national telecom infrastructure to support what telcos are doing, so that there can be sharing of costs and then improve the services. As we are talking here now, I have about three devices…we pray that we get quality service, better service, but the promises are not there unless we do what they are asking us to do now – pay a bit more. I hope it’s not going to be a lot more. ”

Commenting, Ayo Aina, a private school teacher, told Sunday Telegraph that, “all the telcos have poor connectivity problems. I’ve not enjoyed any of their services. Today, they are on. Tomorrow, they’re off. So, in no case are they justified. They should fix their problems before calling for an increase.”

Also, a businessman, Ade Kuyoro, said: “It is not justifiable. I am tired of subscribing every week when the data is supposed to expire in a month. And sometimes, you don’t enjoy the network, especially at Lagos Island. Maybe, it is as a result of the population in the market. ”

Reacting, an accountant, John Wahab, said: “The service of MTN remains unsatisfactory and I recently considered switching to another network service provider. I discovered recently that there have been network disruptions almost every time. I believe the price increase can be influenced by inflation and government policies but come to think of it, we have the market and the end users are not smiling while they are amassing wealth and profit at the expense of their customers. We, as customers, expect better service and quality exchange for higher prices but this is not always delivered.

“I believe the regulatory bodies like the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) would look into these irregularities in data services, network outages, unexpected deductions because you hardly enjoy your data and airtime any longer. There has also been slow internet speed and poor signal strength, or even sometimes, coverage is not there in some parts of my area(Sango/Ifo) in Ogun State, and still ,charges are running like water.”

Tariff must be increased for stable, high-quality network

For Karl Toriola, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, with rising operational costs, inflation and Naira devaluation, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for telcos to survive without increasing tariffs.

Toriola, in an interview monitored on Channels TV, said telcos were unanimous in their demand for 100 per cent tariff hike as they faced the same headwinds other sectors were facing.

“We, at MTN believe we need adjustment of about 100 per cent. I think the industry is pretty much aligned because we are all experiencing the same headwinds. Now, the government is very sensitive to squeezing consumers’ wallets with the pressures that have come from inflation and currency devaluation on consumers.

“So, I’m not sure they will give us 100 per cent but I am optimistic they will give us something substantial and maybe progressively over the course of the year we can have smaller adjustments that will help us to get back to where we need to be.”

He added: “What the tariff allows us to do is to continue to invest, continue to build capacity, build resilience, put in additional generators, and an authentic power supply system to give you a stable and high-quality network.

“So, it addresses sustainability and also enables the regulators to hold the big stick on the issue of quality of service and allows us consequently to invest in giving the quality of service Nigerians deserve.”

Also, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommu nications Operators of Nigeria(ALTON), noted that failure to yield to the calls for tariff hike would lead to significant economic consequences as businesses would experience lack of connectivity when telcos resort to service shedding, which would leave a great number of Nigerians disconnected.

“If nothing is done, we might begin to see grim outcomes, such as service shedding. Operators may not be able to provide services in certain areas or during some times of the day, leaving millions of Nigerians disconnected.

“The economic fallout will be significant, with businesses suffering from a lack of connectivity, stalling growth and innovation. Key sectors like security, commerce, healthcare, and education, which rely heavily on telecom infrastructure, will face serious disruptions.”

Adebayo added that, given the present state of the economy, reviewing the tariffs of telcos was important as operators could not guarantee service availability without it.

“Without this, operators cannot continue to guarantee service availability.We are in the last days for the survival of this sector, and if immediate and decisive actions are not taken, the hope for a better 2025 will remain just that—a hope.”

Nigerians battle “hike economy”

Since the approval of tariff hike for telcos by the Nigerian government, there are concerns in some quarters about how price hikes in other sectors have precipitated a cost of living crisis.

For instance, before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over on May 29, 2023, fuel sold at N198 per litre. But, findings at fuel stations visited by our reporter in Lagos and Ogun states revealed that the average price of a litre of petrol is now N1,000.

In April 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission approved a 300 per cent increase in the electricity tariff for Band A consumers.

Also, the price of a 50kg bag of rice, which was in the region of N40,000 as of February in 2023 rose to between N85,000 to N100,000 in December 2024 in markets in Ogun State, depending on the point of purchase.

In an article titled, “Telecoms And The Hike Economy”, a columnist with New Telegraph newspapers, Dakuku Peterside, voiced his concern about the frustration of Nigerians over price hikes in various sectors of the economy.

“The stark reality of unavoidable price hikes has woven itself into the fabric of the average Nigeria’s daily existence, a grim hallmark of an unyielding cost-of-living crisis.

“What began with increases in petrol, gas, transportation, interest rates, food, and power has now extended to telecommunications services.

“This unrelenting rise in costs has prompted many Nigerians to label the phenomenon the “hike economy.” The term encapsulates the frustration and despair of millions as essential services and commodities become increasingly unaffordable,” he wrote.

Netizens react

The approval of a hike in tariffs by the Nigerian government sparked reactions on X. According to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, the tariff hike will not exceed 60 per cent. For some , it would only exacerbate the hardship confronting Nigerians. But some Nigerians deem it inevitable.

Jack the builder@Jack_ng01 wrote: “FG has just approved hike in Telco tariffs. Banks are raking in billions. Telcos are reporting billions yearly even with abysmal services especially Etisalat (how they still make profit has to be studied in Harvard).Nigerians are getting poorer on a daily basis .We are doomed.”

Habyb @eta_habyb wrote: “The tariff hike is inevitable unless we want to kill that sector.”

iMusty@Mustyholy wrote: ” Una said the same thing to electricity,education and fuel subsidy.You people should start advocating for breathing tariff.”

Bucus@tenibégiloju202 wrote: “ANOTHER PHASE OF AGONY, PAINS AND HARDSHIP LOOM!!! It is quite unbelievable that this government could approve another hike, this time on telecoms. Tarrif huge hike on MTN, Airtel and Glo airtime cum data will further lead to hardship on Nigerians. It is obvious that there won’t be respite of peace till 2027.”

Bayo@tesh_ola wrote: ” Pls be specific, maybe not call tarrif bcos there has been several adjustment to their data bundles.

“So Telecos better not increase the cost of their data bundles as a consequence of the new tarrif hike.

“Bcos they had been moving it as they deem fit before now.”

Modupeokeowo@Dupsyyayi wrote: “Telco tariff increase is sensationalized. Internet data ARPU is N3500/month; Data shows 60m Nigerians spend N2k/day on betting N50k/month. You find mostly so called “the poor” playing the bet not the affluent. Telcos are subsidizing the average to upper class are currently.”

Tariff hike will increase productivity, curb inflation -Rewane

Speaking on how Nigerians stand to benefit from the approved tariff hike, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives, Bismarck Rewane, said the approved tariff hike would increase productivity and curb inflation.

“But more important to think about is the fact that because of an increase in tariff and an increase in investment to make the industry sustainable, they’re going to see an increase in productivity, not directly but indirectly.

“Any increase in productivity and output is likely to allow inflation to moderate, which is the goal. So, we heard from the policymaker, Bosun Tijani, who was very clear that we want a sustainable sector. But we also heard from the regulator saying that we will hold these guys to quality of service.”

He added: “We also heard from the operators, MTN that they are all revving up. So in all, there are economic benefits because of increased output and productivity. Two, policymakers are aligned because they want this to lead to a moderation in inflation. Will they get 100%? No, they will definitely not. We suspect that we are going to likely see something between 40 and 50% which is fair after so many years of static changes.”

Tariff hike should yield better service overtime, nothing happens immediately – ATCON President

Commenting, the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria(ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, described the approval of a tariff hike by the Federal Government as a welcome development, stating that there was no need for such a high level of pressure to be mounted.

According to him, the operators were not generating enough revenue to invest in infrastructure.

“It’s a case of chicken and egg. If I don’t generate enough revenue, I cannot increase my network. When you talk about drop calls, don’t forget that the network is not supposed to be static; it is supposed to grow as the consumer base grows.

“If a call is completed, I can earn revenue from that. There’s no operator that wants to operate and not generate revenue. Why would I want to give drop calls? If a call is completed, I can earn money from that, correct? So, there is no reason why any operator in his or her right mind would be happy when there are drop calls. Around the whole world, the networks are not static. That’s why you keep on seeing new technologies coming into play. We are talking about 2G,3G,4G,5G. All these technologies are to cater for increasing demand, both network capacity, network quantity. The demand for data has increased due to consumer patterns. So technology develops to meet that. Also, network infrastructure needs to continue to grow to cater for increasing demand. Population is increasing. A lot of people are coming into the bracket where they use phones.”

He added: “Like I said, if they are not generating enough revenue to invest, they can’t meet those demands. If you have been charging the same amount for almost 10 years, and you have been enjoying your network, don’t you think you have been doing something incredible. I think the issue is about the sustainability of the sector. So, whatever that will make the sector to be sustainable is what we should look at. Definitely, the tariff issue is one of them.”

Baring his mind on the need for consumers to be educated on data consumption and the complaints about data depletion, he said : “One of the things I see is that a lot of consumers are not educated as regards how phone usage occurs. Once you have several applications on your phone, they are continuously updating, they are continuously using up data. So, it’s not necessarily when you are actively utilising any application. In the background, a lot of applications consume data, unknown to the consumer. So, I think a lot of education should be done. Even the FCCPC needs to understand how data is consumed on mobile phone. So, it’s not necessarily that you lose only when you are using an application that you consume data. While your phone is idle, it consumes data.

“When it is updating an application, it is consuming data. I think a lot of education has to be done in that regard.”

According to Emoekpere, while the impact of tariff hike may not be felt immediately, consumers would enjoy top quality service in the long run.

“There have been calls for a 100 per cent increase in tariff. In my view, 100 per cent is just putting it mildly.But the minister has said they are not going to do up to that percentage. So, we will wait and see what is approved.”

On whether a tariff hike would lead to better services, he said:” Nothing happens immediately. Over time, it should. A mechanism has to be put in place such that we don’t get to this point where everything almost grinds to a halt before tariff increases. It is supposed to be a flexible thing. It is a private sector led industry. As the market demands, the tariff can increase; it can reduce. For example, look at the fuel. If the indices are good, fuel prices come down. If they are bad, fuel prices go up.”

Why tariffs may crash with time

The ATCON president hinted at the possibility of a tariff crash, saying tariffs may not always stay up.

“So, the mistake that everybody is making is to say the tariffs will remain up all the time. If the networks are fully developed, at some point in time, the tariff might even go down. It’s pure economics. If you have more supply than demand, prices will go down. If you have more demand than supply, prices will go up. For example, if we have network coverage everywhere, we now start competing on services. Different services will attract different prices and the consumer will be the better for it. ”

NCC keeps mum

When contacted to speak on how the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) intends to keep telcos in business and also taking into consideration the interests of the consumers, the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, declined to comment on the matter as of the time of filing this report.

“There will be a point that the NCC will say something about it. Until then, we can’t say anything about it,” Muoka said

On the need for telcos to show empathy despite their challenges, NIJ Provost, Gbenga Adefaye, said: “They have spoken about inflation. They have spoken about the devaluation of the Naira. They have spoken about the cut in their cables and I think they need to do a lot more to show empathy. If they do not propose what’s affordable, a lot of people will go out of jobs. And that is going to worsen the economic situation. It’s going to worsen the crisis we have had with the GDP.”

We’re committed to ensuring fairness to consumers – Tunji Bello, FCCPC CEO

In December, in line with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which allows the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate actions that infringe on consumer rights or disrupt market fairness, the commission launched an investigation into the operations of MTN Nigeria over complaints over undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion and inadequate customer support by its customers.

With the telcom giants currently in control of 51.09% of the market share, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission, its negative performance could attract huge economic consequences, stakeholders say.

But MTN is not alone. Findings by this paper revealed that customers of other major telcos equally lamented poor service delivery.

Reacting to complaints about consumers on poor service delivery by telcos amid campaigns for tariff hike, Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission told Sunday Telegraph that consultations were underway to ensure fairness to consumers.

He said:” We are already in touch with the NCC and telecom companies regarding the matter. Our discussions are focused on ensuring fairness to consumers. The issue of poor service delivery is also being addressed with them.

This forms part of the broader consultations currently underway on the proposed rate increase. Once concluded, members of the public will be duly informed.”

