Telcos Commend NCC Over 50% Tariff Increase Approval

Share

Nigerian Telecommunication operators have commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for yielding to their request for a tariff increase.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the telcos under the aegis of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) said the decision reflected the Commission’s recognition of the mounting operational challenges faced by operators and the need to sustain their ability to deliver quality telecommunications services to Nigerians.

The President of the Association, Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, said the adjustment will ultimately translate into significant consumer benefits.

He said: “We commend the NCC’s collaborative approach and its recognition of industry realities and we eagerly await the release of the official Determination Document as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which will provide the necessary clarity on the specifics of this decision. This document will be instrumental in guiding operators and stakeholders on implementing the adjustments and the accompanying expectations.

“For over a decade, tariff rates have remained static, despite escalating costs driven by inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and the significant investments required to meet growing consumer demand. These realities have placed operators under immense financial pressure, threatening the sustainability of the telecommunications sector, which is a critical enabler of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“While the approved tariff adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50%, does not fully address the operators’ request for a 100% increase, we understand that this is a step towards bridging the gap between operational costs and revenues.

“This adjustment will enable operators to continue investing in infrastructure, expand coverage, and improve service quality to benefit all Nigerians.

“ATCON in addition commends the NCC for its consultative approach in reaching a decision that balances the needs of consumers and operators. However, we encourage the Commission to sustain its engagement with operators to tackle ongoing challenges that hinder their operational efficiency.

“We also want to reassure the Nigerian public that this adjustment will ultimately benefit consumers significantly. Operators are committed to reinvesting these additional revenues into improving network quality, expanding digital service access, and delivering an enhanced customer experience. These efforts will ensure that Nigerians enjoy better connectivity, greater coverage, and innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs.

“ATCON stands firmly with its members and assures Nigerians that the telecommunications sector is dedicated to providing services that contribute to national development and economic growth.

“By fostering an environment of sustained investment, we can ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy continues to flourish, creating value for consumers, businesses, and the nation at large.”

Share

Please follow and like us: