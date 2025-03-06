Telcos Brace For 5G’s $10bn Contribution To African Economy

Share

Telecoms operators in Nigeria and other Africa countries are gearing up for the transformative potential of 5G technology as the continent stands on the brink of a connectivity revolution.

5G adoption is still in its early stages, it is projected to contribute a staggering $10 billion to Africa’s economy by 2030, according to industry forecasts.

Leading telecoms professionals are now preparing to seize the opportunities this technological shift will bring, positioning themselves to drive economic growth and innovation.

Industry sources told New Telegraph that new operators would soon come up to bid for the 5G licence in Nigeria, joining MTN, Airtel and Mafab Communications.

5G, the fifth generation of mobile networks, promises to deliver faster speed, ultra-low latency, and the capacity to connect millions of devices simultaneously.

These capabilities are expected to revolutionise industries such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and manufacturing, while also enabling the development of smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In Africa, where mobile connectivity has already transformed lives and economies, 5G is seen as the next frontier.

Countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt are leading the charge, with telecoms operators investing heavily in infrastructure to support 5G deployment.

The projected $10 billion economic contribution of 5G by 2030 underscores its potential to drive growth across the continent.

This figure includes direct contributions from the telecom sector, as well as indirect benefits from increased productivity, job creation, and innovation in other industries.

“5G is not just about faster internet; it’s about enabling new possibilities,” said Adewale Omoniyi, a telecoms analyst based in Lagos, adding, “from telemedicine to precision agriculture, 5G will unlock opportunities that were previously unimaginable in Africa.”

Telecoms operators are taking proactive steps to position themselves for the 5G era. This includes acquiring spectrum licenses, upgrading existing infrastructure, and forming strategic partnerships with global tech companies.

In Nigeria, MTN and Airtel have already launched 5G services in major cities, while South Africa’s Vodacom and MTN have been offering limited 5G services since 2020. Other countries, such as Kenya and Egypt, are also making significant strides in 5G deployment.

A telecoms expert, Fatimah Ahmed, said: “The race to 5G is on, and African telcos are not left behind .Operators are investing in fiber optics, base stations, and other critical infrastructure to ensure they can deliver reliable 5G services.”

However, despite the optimism, several challenges remain. The high cost of deploying 5G infrastructure, limited fiber optic coverage, and unreliable power supply are significant barriers.

Additionally, the affordability of 5G-compatible devices for the average African consumer is a concern. “The cost of 5G deployment is a major hurdle, especially in rural areas.

Telcos need to find innovative ways to reduce costs and make 5G accessible to a broader population,” Omoniyi said. Regulatory challenges and the need for harmonised policies across African countries also pose obstacles.

Experts emphasised the importance of collaboration between governments, regulators, and telecoms operators to create an enabling environment for 5G growth. The potential applications of 5G in Africa are vast.

In healthcare, 5G can enable remote surgeries and telemedicine, bridging the gap between patients and doctors in underserved areas.

In agriculture, it can support precision farming techniques, improving yields and reducing waste. In education, 5G can facilitate e-learning platforms, providing access to quality education for millions.

“5G will be a game-changer for Africa. It will not only boost economic growth but also address some of the continent’s most pressing challenges, from healthcare to food security.

