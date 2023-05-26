Telco Targets 40m Small Businesses With SME Day Launch

MTN, Africa’s foremost telecommunications company, has announced its upcoming SME hybrid event aimed at fostering growth and providing essential resources to the continent’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The two-day event, featuring a combination of physical and online components, will bring together industry experts, inspirational thought leaders, and innovative solutions to support the success of African businesses. The event will serve as a platform for SMEs to connect, learn, and showcase their products and services to a broader audience.

The event will feature a live exhibition of SMEs and partner solutions, engaging activities such as the highly anticipated JumpStarter funding competition and insightful keynote speeches from influential industry figures. MTN is committed to empowering SMEs by providing them with the necessary tools, resources, and support to thrive in a competitive business landscape. With this event, MTN aims to position itself as the leading brand dedicated to supporting the growth and success of over 40 million African SMEs through targeted development programs and a comprehensive range of services.

One of the event’s highlights will be the live exhibition, where selected SMEs will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative products and services to potential customers, investors, and partners. This platform will enable them to increase their visibility, expand their networks, and attract new business opportunities. MTN’s commitment to supporting SMEs extends beyond the event itself. The company’s suite of services, including MoMo (Mobile Money), Digi- tal, Ayoba, and Chenosis, will be showcased during the event, demonstrating how these platforms can empower SMEs with convenient and secure financial transactions, digital marketing solutions, communication tools, and access to a broader customer base.