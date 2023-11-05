Tek Experts Host First In-person Abc Cyber Hackathon 2023

Tek Experts, a leading global provider of technical talent solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and mentoring Nigeria’s next generation of tech talent at the first physical ABC Cyber Hackathon 2023, held at the company’s facility in Victoria Island, Lagos. The annual Cyber Hackathon competition which was previously held virtually for two consecutive years was organised by the American Business Council Nigeria (ABC), Comercio Partners Limited in partnership with other private sector partners including Tek Experts, to drive discussions on innovation, upskilling, entrepreneurship, and mentorship in Africa’s cyberspace.

To mitigate the high risks of various cyber-attacks and threats in Nigeria, the Cyber Hackathon also seeks to create awareness about cyber security to protect and support businesses in Nigeria, regardless of the sectors in which they operate. The Country Manager, Olusanya Olugbolahan, said: “As cyber-attacks increase in both number and severity, with organizations lacking adequate prevention strategies, there’s a need to build a workforce proficient in recognizing potential cyber threats.

Over the last five years, Tek Experts has employed over 2000 talents and trained over 5000 individuals in the IT sector through Elev8. This is a testament of our commitment to skill, upskill, and reskill talents in the Nigeria tech industry and we intend to expand in the coming years.” Commenting on the initiative, the CEO of American Business Council Nigeria, ABC, Margaret Olele, highlighted the organizations’ continued efforts to build capacity and innovation that will not only strengthen and sustain Africa’s cybersecurity ecosystem but also allow for competition on a global level.

“When we first launched this program three years ago, one of our main goals was to attract and grow cybersecurity experts, but starting from this year, we are keen on building solutions for the voiceless as we all work towards creating awareness on cyber security,” she said. She also expressed her gratitude to the co–organisers, Comercio Partners Limited and the partners who made the first physical ABC Cyber Hackathon 2023 a reality –

Tek Experts, National Talent Export Programme, NATEP, Cisco, NaijaSecForce and United States Agency International Development, USAID. Tek Experts, which is committed to providing top-notch, round- the-clock cybersecurity solutions to government entities and businesses in Nigeria and West Africa, has earlier announced the opening of its new Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Victoria Island, Lagos under its cybersecurity business, Cytek.

Backed by Microsoft’s industry-leading AI-enabled Sentinel platform, the SOC will enable Tek Experts to identify potential threats with forensic accuracy and devise and implement mitigation plans at superior speed.