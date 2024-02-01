Tek Experts, Cytek Open New Security Operations Centre in Nigeria

Tek Experts, a leading global provider of technical talent solutions, with its sister company, Cytek Security, has officially announced the opening of its new cutting-edge Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Lagos, Nigeria, focused on providing advanced cybersecurity services for global businesses across industries. According to the companies, SOC is a centralised command hub, ensuring round-the-clock protection and proactive defense against potential cyber threats for businesses operating in the region and around the world. “This robust cybersecurity center is equipped with Microsoft’s industry-leading, AI- powered Sentinel platform, enabling comprehensive security capabilities, including threat detection, incident response, and threat intelligence.

“The establishment of our SOC represents a major milestone, reinforcing our commitment to bolstering the Nigerian and West African technology sectors,” stated Olugbolahan Olusanya, Country Director for Tek Experts Nigeria, during the Center’s inauguration in Lagos. He added: “As part of Tek Expert’s dedication to investing in and advancing the Nigerian technology industry, we are pleased to expand our services to include cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services, ensuring that their data and operations remain protected against ever-evolving cyber threats.”

He explained that the Security Operations Center is operated by a team of cybersecurity experts and delivers a full suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, providing round-the- clock protection from cyber attacks and facilitating proactive containment through response plans developed in collaboration with clients. Also speaking, the Chief Cybersecurity Architect at Cytek, Anat Garty, said: “We’re thrilled to establish this crucial cybersecurity hub in Nigeria, extending our reach across West Africa. “Our team of cybersecurity experts remains at the forefront of threat intelligence, constantly evolving our strategies to shield our clients from emerging threats. The SOC empowers businesses across diverse industries – especially those handling sensitive data and relying heavily on technology, like financial institutions, healthcare organizations, retailers, and telecoms – with a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

It enables them to oper- ate securely and confidently in today’s digital landscape,” asserted Garty. “The Security Operations Center is located in Lagos and provides 24/7 security with uninterrupted electricity support with up to 20 days of backup. The Lagos SOC is Cytek’s first in Africa and builds upon their international network of Managed Security Service Centers, offering 24/7/365 follow-the- sun cybersecurity coverage to clients around the world.”