Teju Kareem, Jahman Anikulapo Honoured At 27th NAL Convocation, Investiture

This recognition validates years of dedication to an art form, says Kareem

It was double celebration for the Nigerian theatre, and indeed, arts and culture, community, as two of its leading lights, Dr. Teju Wasee Kareem and Mr. Jahman Oladejo Anikulapo, were honoured by the prestigious Nigeria Academy of Letters (NAL), the apex body of arts and literature in Nigeria.

NAL is an autonomous, scholarly and non-political state institution for advancing scholarship and public interest in the humanities at the highest level in Nigeria. While Dr. Kareem, a technical theatre expert, businessman, philanthropist, founder and CEO of Zmirage Multimedia Limited, was honoured with the NAL Awards of Excellence of Humanistic Practice, for his exemplary commitment and contribution to humanistic values, Mr. Anilulapo, a respected journalist, arts culture advocate, and winner of the 2024 Lagos Studies Association (LSA) Distinguished Personality Award, was conferred with Honourary Fellow of NAL (FNAL), along with His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, Obi of Onitsha; and multiple award-winning newspaper columnist and media professional, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the humanities in Nigeria.

The investiture and awards presentation were part of the activities for 27th Convocation of the Nigeria Academy of Letters (NAL), held last Thursday, August 14, at DLI Nurudeen Alao Auditorium, University of Lagos. Also honoured with the NAL Awards of Excellence of Humanistic Practice were veteran broadcaster, television drama producer and director, Mr. Laolu Ogunniyi; and Mr. Musa Alao Adedayo, a prominent figure in Yoruba language journalism and cultural preservation, the publisher of Alaroye newspaper and the founder of Alaroye Online TV.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Dr. Kareem noted that his work has often taken place behind the stage — in silence, with steadfast commitment and quiet dignity, adding that in the same way, the Nigerian Academy of Letters has made its mark with grace, dignity, and purposeful silence. “Today’s honour not only reinvigorates me but also deepens my commitment to building a more humane and inclusive Nigeria.

On behalf of my wife and children, I thank you sincerely for this recognition. And now, I can proudly — and loudly — say to my wife, “I told you so!” “I pledge to serve faithfully and to uphold the values of this esteemed Academy with the highest regard and aplomb.” This moment brings me full circle — from when the man, Laolu Oguniyi, and his play ‘Riders on the Storm’ first drew me into the world of theatre, the mother of our shared humanity as a people.”

Kareem dedicate the award to the late Dr. Sunbo Marinho, who, according to him, left the comfort of his academic career at the University of Ibadan to work, mentor, and inspire — a true embodiment of humanistic ideals. “I also dedicate it to the entire Zmirage team, who over the years have toiled tirelessly to not only standardise theatre design and technology in Nigeria but have also been my unwavering backbone — alongside my beloved wife, children, and grandchildren.”

He further stated that this recognition is “deeply meaningful to me because it validates years of dedication to an art form that often operates behind the scenes. Personally, it is a moment of gratitude — to my mentors, colleagues, and the countless young people who inspire me daily.

Professionally, it affirms that the path of merging creativity with technology in Nigerian theatre is both necessary and impactful. The award is not just about past accomplishments; it’s a reminder that our work continues to matter, and that there is still so much more to contribute to the growth of theatre and cultural production in Nigeria and beyond.”

On how this affects his career and practice as a scenographer, theatre technologist, and even as a humanist, Dr. Kareem said: “For me, awards are not endpoints, they are milestones. This recognition strengthens my resolve to keep bridging the gap between artistry and technology, ensuring that Nigerian productions stand shoulderto-shoulder with global standards.

As a scenographer, it challenges me to keep innovating — finding new ways to tell our stories visually and experientially. As a theatre technologist, it reminds me of the urgency to continue introducing and adapting modern systems that can transform the way we create and present performances. And as a humanist, it deepens my commitment to using the stage not just for entertainment, but as a platform for dialogue, education, and social change.

Theatre is a mirror of society, and this award is a reminder to keep that mirror polished. He added that going forward, “Nigerians and the global community can expect more bold projects, deeper collaborations, and stronger platforms that place Nigerian creativity on the world stage.

My focus will be on nurturing the next generation of designers and technologists through mentorship, training, and exposure to world-class practices. I also intend to expand the reach of initiatives like the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE), using it as a springboard for youth engagement, intercultural dialogue, and the integration of digital technology in performance.

The world should expect a Nigerian creative space that is not just catching up, but setting new trends in scenography, theatre technology, and cultural production. For me, the future is about ensuring that the light we shine on stage continues to illuminate minds, inspire change, and celebrate our shared humanity.”