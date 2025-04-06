Tehran Show: Excited Fans Besiege Wizpec Ahead Of Performance

Share

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Okoro Opeoluwa Michael, popularly known as Wizpec, received an overwhelming welcome from fans in Tehran, Iran, ahead of his highly anticipated performance.

The Afrobeats star known for chart-topping tracks like “Sign” and “Riddim” is currently on tour and experiencing massive love from supporters around the globe.

His arrival in Iran generated a frenzy, with fans turning out in large numbers, buzzing with excitement and eager to show their appreciation.

A viral video captured the electric atmosphere with fans screaming his name, taking selfies, and embracing every second of his presence.

“The vibe was intense but heartwarming, showing just how deeply his music resonates.

One touching moment stood out when a young boy in a wheelchair approached Wizpec for an autograph.

The artist not only signed it with a big smile but also gifted the boy an undisclosed amount of money, drawing cheers and admiration from the crowd.

The act of kindness added a personal, emotional layer to the already electric day.

Wizpec was welcomed with traditional Iranian greetings and chants that translated to “You’re the man!”

The 28-year-old artist couldn’t hide his joy, smiling and waving back at the adoring crowd. It was clear that even he didn’t anticipate such an intense reception.

This marked Wizpec’s first-ever performance in Iran, and fans were already in a frenzy before the show even began. Once he hit the stage, the venue erupted in excitement.

Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, he opened with a 45-minute set that kept everyone on their feet.

He performed three tracks in total, including “Riddim” and “Sign” from his recent project.

He also threw it back with a reimagined version of his 2018 song “Olorun Je O,” which previously earned him a City People Awards nomination.

His commanding stage presence and energy made it feel as though he’d been performing in Iran for years.

Clips from the event have since taken over social media, with fans and netizens showering praise and sharing the viral footage.

Wizpec’s Tehran visit wasn’t just another stop on his tour, it was a cultural moment that proved his sound knows no borders.

