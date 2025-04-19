Tegbe Says Chinese Technology Good For Digital Assets Acquisition

Share

The Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe has noted the importance of leveraging Chinese technology, particularly in digital asset market and knowledge transfer to the country.

While speaking at the at the Digital Asset Markets Strategy Masterclass Series’ held recently in Lagos, Tegbe noted that the recently enacted Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 has placed the country as a major player in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had signed the landmark legislation into law, empowering the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to oversee digital assets, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and tokenised securities, bringing clarity to a space that has operated in a legal grey area for years.

Known as the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, the bill created a regulatory framework for digital assets, positioning Africa’s most populous nation to leverage a fast-growing segment of global capital markets to revolutionise its economy, create wealth and lead the pack in blockchain technology.

Commenting on the bill, Tegbe assured that the NCSP is dedicated to supporting the globalization of Nigeria’s capital market. He outlined the impact of the digital RMB, explaining how Nigeria can leverage and benefit from it.

Speaking further, Tegbe revealed that Nigeria has received over $30 billion in investment commitments and 300 expressions of interest from different Chinese companies within the last five months and will soon sign a pact on ‘Digital RMB’ with China to enable a direct conversion of Naira to Chinese Yuan, thereby reducing the country’s dependency on the Dollar.

This is in furtherance to the transition of Nigeria’s relationship with China from a trade relationship to a mutually-beneficial development partnership.

He concluded by emphasizing the objectives of the Nigerian-China Strategic Partnership to drive infrastructure development, scale up investments from China, strengthen Nigerian-China trade and economic relations, promote knowledge and economic transparency, and also advances cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that the state was set to monetise idle assets and raises a green bond to fund infrastructural development within the state which will make them the first sub-national to do so.

Represented by the Commissioner of Finance, Abayomi Oluyomi, Sanwoolu added that Lagos state is developing a securitisation policy to monetise and liquefy its idle assets to finance the state’s infrastructure needs.

Earlier in his address, the Masterclass Convener, Dr Nicholas Okoye noted that the digital transformation driving the fourth industrial revolution has touched every industry and is projected to create monumental fortunes for wealth-conscious investors, institutions, Nations, and sub-nationals.

In his words, Okoye stated that “The most strategic ecosystem of this digital transformation has got to be ‘Digital Asset Markets, which includes investment in cryptocurrencies as well as the tokenisation (digitisation) of traditional asset classes.

The proposed full adoption of ‘Digital Asset Markets’ in Nigeria’s capital markets and subsequently across Africa is going to be a game changer for wealth creation and economic growth sustainability.

In addition, it will completely redefine the future of African finance, investment and capital market industries.

Okoye concluded that the digital assets provide a golden opportunity for Africans to create wealth for all her people, regardless of their vocation and regardless of wherever on the planet they may live.

The Digital asset markets will provide, for the first time in Nigeria and Africa’s history, a rare and unique opportunity for a true measure and a true reflection of Nigeria’s and subsequently Africa’s entire wealth position.

