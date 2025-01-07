TEF Opens Applications For 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes

Share

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading champion of entrepreneurship, has opened applications for its 2025 entrepreneurship programmes.

A statement yesterday advised aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from across Africa to apply for a chance to receive world-class training, expert mentoring, and non-refundable seed capital funding to scale their businesses.

The statement listed the programmes open for application as: Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme: the flagship TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is open to all entrepreneurs across Africa with innovative business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years.

This year, there is a special emphasis on businesses leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green initiatives. Applicants must be at least 18 years old; IYBA-WE4A Entrepreneurship Programme: Launched by the Tony Elumelu Foundation in partnership with the European Union (EU) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), IYBA-WE4A stands for Investing in Young Businesses in Africa – Women Entrepreneurship for Africa and is exclusively for women entrepreneurs with green business ideas or existing green businesses in Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, and Togo.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with businesses not exceeding five years in operation, and Aguka Ideation Programme:

The Aguka Ideation Entrepreneurship Programme is a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, UNDP Rwanda and the Rwandan Ministry of Youths and Arts to support young Rwandan entrepreneurs between 18 -30 with business ideas with a seed capital of $3000, with the aim of nurturing and developing innovative concepts into viable enterprises.

Details shows that applications are to be submitted through TEF’s proprietary digital hub, TEFConnect within the period: January 1, 2025 – March 1, 2025.

Applicants are encouraged to complete and submit their applications well ahead of the deadline.

