TEF Announces 2025 Entrepreneurship Programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy empowering entrepreneurs is set to announce the 11th cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The 2025 announcement comes at a critical time, as Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem faces funding constraints and global

economic headwinds.

TEF continues to provide much-needed support, empowering African entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses and engines of economic growth, a statement from the Foundation said.

Each selected Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur will receive $5,000 non-refundable seed capital, a world-class business training on TEFConnect, one-on-one mentorship, and access to global networks and investment

opportunities.

The selection process is being conducted by Ernst & Young, to ensure independent assessment.

“The impact of the Tony Elumelu Foundation extends beyond funding. It is changing lives and shaping Africa’s future, as witnessed by beneficiaries of the catalytic Entrepreneurship Programme”.

Ahead of the upcoming announcement, Tony Elumelu, Founder of TEF and Group Chairman of Heirs Holdings has reiterated his unwavering belief in the potential of Africa’s entrepreneurs.

“I believe that Africa’s transformation will not be led by aid, but by empowering the next generation of African entrepreneurs—giving them the tools, the funding, the training, and the networks to build sustainable businesses that create jobs and drive economic growth.

“Over the past decade, we have nurtured entrepreneurs from inception to success, scaling our impact across all 54 African countries.

“We have provided capital and also developed a robust monitoring and evaluation framework that allows us to track the progress of our entrepreneurs and measure their contributions to their communities and economies.

“No other organisation is implementing entrepreneurship development at this scale across Africa.

“We have learned, we have refined, and we continue to improve, ensuring that African entrepreneurs women and

men are at the forefront of solving our continent’s challenges and creating wealth for themselves and their communities.

“Entrepreneurship is the key to Africa’s prosperity.

I wish the 2025 cohort of Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs success, as they chase their ambitions, and play their part in Africa’s transformation”, he said.

