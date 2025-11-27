Teens Launch High Court Challenge To Australia’s Social Media Ban

Australia’s landmark social media ban for children is being challenged in the nation’s highest court, with two teenagers alleging the law is unconstitutional as it robs them of their right to free communication.

From December 10, social media firms – including Meta, TikTok and YouTube – must ensure that Australians aged under 16 cannot hold accounts on their platforms.

The law, which is being watched closely around the world, was justified by campaigners and the government as necessary to protect children from harmful content and algorithms, reports the BBC.

However, 15-year-olds Noah Jones and Macy Neyland – backed by a rights group – will argue the ban completely disregards the rights of children.